Alert: Premiere Date And Other Things We Know About The New Fox Series Starring Scott Caan

There are so many procedural dramas out there and for the world to enjoy, from shows that have been around for decades like Criminal Minds or NCIS, to ones that have only just started. Today, we’re going to be talking about a show that is set to come out on Fox in 2023, and that’s Alert.

The series, starring Scott Caan , already looks like it’s going to be an intense thrill ride from beginning to end, and whether you’ve been seeing the teasers for the show or not, here are five quick things you should know before you check it out.

Thankfully, you’re not going to have to wait long for this show to premiere. According to a TV Insider article that gave a first look into the new Fox series, it’s been announced that Alert is going to have a special premiere on January 8th, right after the NFL games that night. After that, it will head into its normal airing schedule on Mondays at 9/8c.

The beginning of the year is looking bright for our 2023 TV premiere schedule , as so many great shows are set to come out just in the first few weeks of 2023, from AMC’s new Anne Rice adaptation, Mayfair Witches , all the way to the highly anticipated The Last Of Us series on HBO. Alert is going to fall right in-between those debuts – and I have a feeling that it’s going to be entertaining from beginning to end.

The Series Stars Scott Caan, Dania Ramirez, Ryan Broussard, And More

If you are wondering who is starring in the series, we have a main cast already set, according to the TV Insider article from before. Scott Caan and Dania Ramirez are leading the charge as Jason Grant and Nikki Batista, a divorced couple. Three other stars have been announced with the main cast, and that includes Ryan Broussard, Adeola Role and Graham Verchere.

These actors and actresses have been in so many awesome shows already. Most notably Scott Caan played Danny “Donno” Williams in the Hawaii Five-0 cast , another procedural, so it’ll be great to see him in another part such as this. Dania Ramirez starred in Heroes as well as Entourage and had a part on The Sopranos for a time. She was also one of the stars of Devious Maids on Lifetime, before it was cancelled .

Ryan Broussard is mainly known for his role on the Hulu original series , Only Murders in the Building, but has guest-starred in many other shows like Blue Bloods, Modern Love, Black Bird and more. Adeola Role has also guest-starred on several shows such as Blue Bloods, the Ryan Murphy-created show, Pose, The Blacklist, and Cuff. Graham Verchere is mainly known for playing Young Shaun on The Good Doctor, but has been on shows like Two Sentence Horror Stories and Supergirl.

Also announced on Deadline were some supporting actors for the show, including Petey Gibson, Fivel Stewart, and Bre Blair, all announced to recur in some way on Alert. Gibson is going to play a character called C, the supervisor to our main leads. Stewart is going to portray Sidney, the daughter of Jason and Nikki, and Blair will play June, Jason’s new love interest, whom she is trying to have a family with.

Alert Will Take Place In Philadelphia And Follow A Missing Person’s Unit

As someone who doesn’t live that far from Philadelphia, I can’t think of a better city for a show like Alert to take place in.

According to the TV Insider article from before, Alert will take place in the City of Brotherly Love, following Nikki and Jason as part of the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit. Each episode features a new story that is about a missing person that will have you on the edge of your seat, while we also follow Jason and Nikki’s quest to find their son, who has been lost for a long time.

It already sounds like something right up my alley. I’m going to need 2023 to come a little quicker now.

John Eisendrath Serves As The Showrunner

John Eisendrath is set to serve as the showrunner for Alert. For those who don’t know, he has created and worked on several big shows in the past, many of which have been critically acclaimed. Most notably, he works on The Blacklist, starring James Spader, where he's an executive producer. The show has been going on for nine seasons, and is set to premiere its tenth season in 2023.

Other works of his that you might recognize are Outlaw, Playmakers, the college-themed show, Felicity and more. With someone like him who has been in the business for so long and has made so many great shows of different varieties, I have a feeling that Alert is going to be in good hands.

Jamie Foxx Is Serving As An Executive Producer

The upcoming series is actually produced by both Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx. Yes, powerhouse actor Jamie Foxx . According to the Deadline article, Alert was co-created by the two of them, but Foxx will be serving as an executive producer.

The star has been having an amazing couple of years in the movie industry with the films he has appeared in. He starred as the lead voice role of Pixar’s Soul, capturing the emotions of everyone everywhere . Not only that, but in 2021, he also had a huge role in Spider-Man: No Way Home, where he played Electro again for the first time since The Amazing Spider-Man 2. In 2022, he starred in the Netflix original film, Day Shift.

While Foxx has plenty of work lined up, it’s really cool to see him dedicating his time to producing a new show such as this – and I can’t wait to see what he does with Alert. Maybe we’ll even make a guest appearance. Who knows?

Check Out The Teaser For Alert

If you haven’t seen the little teaser that’s been put out for Alert, check it out now!

Alert is coming to our TV screens soon and I know I’ll be setting my own alerts on my phone for when this show debuts. I just have to be patient now – which is something I’m usually not. Ugh.