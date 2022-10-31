All The Simpsons Callbacks And Meme References From Treehouse Of Horror's Westworld Parody

Spoilers below for the latest "Treehouse" episode of The Simpsons, so be warned if you haven't yet watched.

The Simpsons is known for pulling out all the stops when it comes to its famed "Treehouse of Horror" episodes, and this year proved no different. In fact, this was the first time viewers could enjoy not just one, but two different specials , with the Stephen King-infused "Not IT" special having aired the week before the official "Treehouse of Horror XXXIII." Anyone who thought the King references were great were no doubt blown the hell away by how many classic Simpsons gags popped up during the ep's Westworld-spoofing segment.

While I cannot guarantee that a handful of subtle nods are absent, here is a mostly comprehensive list of all the hilarious and surprising callbacks that appeared in the SimpsonsWorld park. (Arguably the only thing missing from the ep was a reference to that classic character Graggle, who totally existed.)

Bitey

The segment kicks off with a callback to one of The Simpsons' most celebrated episodes, Season 4's "Marge vs. the Monorail," with the fourth wall being broken as Host Homer utters his oft-quoted and meme-fied line "I call the big one 'Bitey.'"

Stupid, Sexy Flanders

Host Homer spat out a line of catchphrases after beer entered his non-organic system, including Homer's vocalized displeasure with Ned Flanders' skisuit physique, which was given the spotlight in Season 11's "Little Big Mom." This also serves as foreshadowing for the actual appearance later a few minutes later.

I Am So Smart Song And Dance

Season 5's classic ep "Homer Goes to College" features the titular character's simple-but-iconic song about being smart, in which he misspells the word smart as "s-m-r-t, I mean s-m-a-r-t." Not a lot of songs out there correcting themselves mid-verse.

Where's My Burrito?

Another oft-memed Simpsons reference, Homer's "Where's my burrito?" chant goes back to Season 4's "Last Exit to Springfield," in which he chanted outside the Joe's Catering truck.

I'm King Of The World!

Homer's lofty self-appraisal hearkened back to one of The Simpsons' earliest classic moments, Homer's doomed skateboard stunt in Season 2's "Bart the Daredevil." The line is stated not long before he took his slapstick plunge down into the gorge, which also pops up again later in this "Treehouse of Horror" segment.

Old Man Yells At Cloud

Another instantly recognizable Simpsons moment is Abe Simpson cloud-focused anger, which was first brought to life in all its newspaper-clipping glory in the Season 13 episode "The Old Man and the Key." Here, we get to see it in action.

Lisa And Princess

This segment's longest stretch of callback gags includes a visual nod to Lisa riding her beloved pet Princess, as introduced in the heartwarming Season 3 installment "Lisa's Pony."

The Car Built For Homer

Making a blink-and-miss-it appearance driving by on the road is "The Homer," also known by the above moniker, which was the horribly designed vehicle that Homer designed for his half-brother Herb Powell in Season 2's "Oh Brother, Where Art Thou?" It remains quite the eyesore, even in HD.

Skinner's Weather Balloon

As seen floating through the sky, the "Hi! I'm Big Butt Skinner" balloon is a callback to the weather balloon that Bart vandalized in the Season 6 episode "Bart's Comet."

Kamp Krusty

One of the more dangerous settings within The Simpsons' wide-ranging universe, Kamp Krusty and its morally questionable totem pole pop up in the episode a full 30 years after first appearing in the Season 4 fan-fave "Kamp Krusty."

Mr. Plow

Another one of The Simpsons most beloved reference points is Season 4's "Mr. Plow," which is another one of the vehicles passing by in the segment. A shame we didn't get to hear the song as well.

Bart And Stampy

Nothing too cryptic about Bart riding an elephant, which stems from Season 5's "Bart Gets an Elephant," which marked the introduction of Stampy, as well as Cletus the Slack-Jawed Yokel.

Moe Paragliding With Homer

Also flying through the sky are Moe and a completely dazed Homer, which is a callback to how Moe saved Homer from potentially getting punched to death by Drederick Tatum in the Season 8 ep "The Homer They Fall."

Bart's Army

Bart, Milhouse and others victoriously rolling a tied-up Nelson by wagon away is one of the earliest references of the entire episode (though not with the original animation), as it comes from Season 1's "Bart the General," the show's fifth episode overall.

Troy McClure's House

In the background, fans can catch a glimpse of Troy McClure's less-than-stellar home from the Season 7 episode "A Fish Called Selma."

Homer's Candy Dance

One of The Simpsons' best and most relatable fantasy sequences comes in Season 3's "Burns Verkaufen der Kraftwerk," and the SimpsonsWorld experience gives visitors a taste of Homer's wide-eyed dancing through the Land of Chocolate.

Hank Scorpio

Arguably The Simpsons' most memorable one-off character in its 30+ year history, Albert Brooks' pseudo-Bond villain Hank Scorpio makes an all-too-short appearance here with his handy dandy flamethrower.

Lisa And Bleeding Gums Murphy

This extended stretch of Simpsons gags ends with the visual of Lisa playing saxophone opposite Bleeding Gums Murphy on an overpass, a callback to the late jazz musician's first appearance in Season 1's "Moaning Lisa."

The Tire Yard Fire

While the Springfield Tire Yard itself appears in the opening sequence and in the third episode ever "Homer's Odyssey," it was in Season 3's "Flaming Moe's" that the location's notorious designation as being forever on fire was introduced.

Sideshow Bob's Rakes

One of the park's technicians referenced Sideshow Bob having a lot of rakes, which is obviously a reference to the iconic GIF-ready moment in Season 5's "Cape Feare" in which the villainous Sideshow Bob repeatedly gets smacked in the face with a rake handle to the point of absurdity.

Frosted Chocolate Milkshakes

A reference that predates The Simpsons' official premiere on Fox, Homer's penchant for enjoying frosted chocolate milkshakes goes back to the days of the Tracey Ullman shorts, though they have been referenced a few times since. (As well as on the Doughboys podcast, as co-hosted by former Simpsons writers assistant Mike Mitchell.)

Australian Superfans

The technician referring to the park's impending arrival of Australian superfans isn't a direct reference from a past episode, but rather a nod to the somewhat controversial Season 6 ep "Bart vs. Australia." While it was clearly poking somewhat good-natured fun at the continent and its citizens, many were not so appreciative of the episode after it originally aired. But I think it's a probably a sign of approval that nearly 70,000 people signed a petition in 2015 to start calling their money "dollarydoos," in reference to the episode.

Other Busted Up Non-Family Hosts

Homer passes a room of host bots in need of repair, including daredevil Lance Murdock, Snorky from the "Treehouse of Horror XI" segment "Night of the Dolphin," the Homer-abhorring Frank Grimes, Groundskeeper Willie, Rainer Wolfcastle in goggles (that do nothing!), a furless Scratchy, and The Grumple.

Other Busted Up Simpsons Family Hosts

This entry is too populated for every single reference to be noted, admittedly, as there are an abundance of family-centric hosts referencing a slew of classic episodes. But here are a bunch of the highlights.

Gum-in-Hair Lisa from "22 Short Films About Springfield," Detached Lisa from "Summer of 4 Ft. 2," Hockey Goalie Lisa from "Lisa on Ice," Lisa's Ravencrow Neversmiles personality from "Smart and Smarter," Crowned Lisa from "Lisa the Beauty Queen," Lisa in a Wedding Dress from "Lisa's Wedding," Clown Lisa from "All About Lisa," Cowboy Lisa from "Lisa's Substitute" Florida Lisa from "$pringfield," VIP Lisa in "Panic in the Streets of Springfield," Diorama-Building Lisa from "Lisa's Rival," Braceface Lisa from "Last Exit to Springfield," and Lizard Queen Lisa from "Selma's Choice."

Bodybuilder Marge in "The Strong Arms of the Ma," and Drag Queen Marge in "Werking Mom."

Baseball Bart from "The Boys of Bummer."

Drag Abe from "Whacking Day," Wrestler Abe in "Gorgeous Grampa," Toreador Abe from The Simpsons Tapped Out game.

Muumuu Homer from "King-Size Homer," Evil Homer from "Whacking Day," Rhinestone Homer from "Colonel Homer," and Backwards Cap Homer from "Lisa's Sax."

Stupid, Sexy Flanders Part II

Viewers actually do get to see Flanders in all his skisuit glory here, with a group of female onlookers snapping photos with him in front of the Springfield courthouse, of all places.

The Flying Pig

The pig soaring through the sky above the park festivities is a nod to the Season 7 ep "Lisa the Vegetarian," for a scene in which Mr. Burns reneges on an offer to donate a million dollars to a local orphanage upon seeing a pig fly.

Pyro In The Steel Sphere

Itself a reference to the American Gladiators event Atlasphere, the big steel sphere in the "Treehouse" segment calls back to Season 8's "A Milhouse Divided," in which Luann Van Houten starts dating the musclebound Gladiator Pyro, which is indeed inside the sphere.

The Itchy & Scratchy Movie

It only makes sense that the SimpsonsWorld's Aztec theater is playing The Itchy & Scratchy Movie, which is a reference to the feature film debut of the violent cat and mouse featured in the Season 4 offering "Itchy & Scratchy: The Movie."

The Lemon Tree

Another easy-to-miss reference is the lemon tree in the foreground when the family walks down the main street of the park. It is, of course, a callback to the sacred Springfield landmark that was stolen by Shelbyville hooligans in the Season 6 episode "Lemon of Troy."

Fat Tony & Co.

Fat Tony and his usual co-horts can be seen getting arrested outside the Legitimate Businessman's Social Club, which was at the center of the Season 3 installment "Bart the Murderer," when Bart landed a job working for the Springfield mobster.

The Be Sharps

Homer, Barney, Skinner and Apu can be seen performing on the roof of Moe's as their shortlived barbershop quartet The Be Sharps, whose rise to fame was chronicled in Season 5's "Homer's Barbershop Quartet," with that moment in particular parodying The Beatles' final public performance, their rooftop rendition of "Get Back."

The Flaming Moe

One of the Be Sharps' spectators is drinking a Flaming Moe, the cough syrup-infused drink invented in Season 3's "Flaming Moe's."

Homer's Hedge Disappearance

A moment so famous that even the scene in the episode called it a meme, Homer disappearing into a hedge was first witnessed in the Season 5 ep "Homer Loves Flanders," and has been seen on the internet on a daily basis for well over a decade now.

Mr. Burns' Casino

The gaudy establishment that appeared for just a second or two is a callback to "$pringfield" from Season 5, in which Mr. Burns takes advantage of Springfield legalizing gambling.

Red Blazer Realty

Next to the casino is the storefront of Red Blazer Realty, the company that Marge worked for back in Season 9's "Realty Bites."

Homer Crossing The Gorge

As verbally referenced earlier in the episode, the shot of Homer's skateboard stunt also comes from Season 2's "Bart the Daredevil."

The Pretzel Wagon And Khlav Kalash

Two of SimpsonsWorld's eateries are the Pretzel Wagon, Marge's upstart business from Season 8's "The Twisted World of Marge Simpson," as well as Khlav Kalash, the vendor who first appeared in Season 9's "The City of New York vs. Homer Simpson."

Ralph Wiggum's Cat Breath Line

One of Ralph Wiggum's most repeated lines is the one about his cat having breath that smells like cat food, which was first uttered back in Season 6's "Lisa's Rival."

I Choo Choo Choose You

Another instantly recognizable Ralph Wiggum line that comes from the character's Valentine's Day care from Lisa in the Season 4 ep "I Love Lisa."

Homer Training With Fake Snakes

This is another reference to the episode "Whacking Day," in which Homer trained for the snake-whalloping event with faux reptiles.

Naked Homer And The Stone Of Shame

Host Homer uses the Stone of Shame to take out some of the Ralph Wiggums, referencing the classic Season 6 ep "Homer the Great," in which he joined the secret society of Stonecutters.

The Angel Fossil

The faux fossil that the Simpsons gals use to take down Ralph is a callback to the non-phenomenon that took over Lisa's faith-based curiosities in Season 9's "Lisa the Skeptic."

Bart's Megaphone Trick

Bart's method of taking out Ralph Wiggum hosts involves a long line of megaphones that first appeared back in Season 8's "The Secret War of Lisa Simpson," in which Bart used the sound-amplifying set up to shatter all of the windows in Springfield.

The Leprechaun

One of the Ralph hosts comes complete with a leprechaun on his shoulder, which references the Season 9 episode "This Little Wiggy," in which he's seen to be Ralph's imaginary friend with arson-influencing ideas.

The Makeup Gun

First appearing in Season 10's "The Wizard of Evergreen Terrace," the makeup gun is Homer's invention to help women who have less than a second to get ready to go out, though it's nowhere near as successful in practice as it is in theory, especially with a "whore" mode included.

Maude Flanders' Death

My personal favorite gag in the entire episode featured Homer using a T-shirt gun to take out Ralphs, with one of the wearable bullets bouncing off and hitting an approaching Maude Flanders host, which is a callback to Maude's controversial death in Season 11's "Alone Again, Natura-Diddly."

La Maison Derrière

Appearing in the background during the Ralph fight is Springfield's famed burlesque house La Maison Derrière, which employed Bart for a short spell in the Season 8 episode "Bart After Dark."