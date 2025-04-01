I Was Already Excited About Elizabeth Olsen's Creepy New TV Show, And Now A Penguin Fan-Fave Just Joined The Cast

Instead of being a part of the Avengers: Doomsday cast this year, Elizabeth Olsen is instead going to be doing some work on the small screen – specifically starring in the new FX pilot Seven Sisters, which sounds fascinating based on the official plot description. Obviously, many people are going to be sad not to see the actress reprising her role as Wanda Maximoff a.k.a. Scarlet Witch, but for what it's worth, she is going to be teaming up with another exceptional talent beloved for her work in the superhero genre: The Penguin's Cristin Milioti.

In late 2024, Milioti absolutely wowed TV viewers with her turn Sofia Gigante on Colin Farrell's The Batman spinoff series, and she is now set to collaborate with another gifted star in Elizabeth Olsen. Deadline is reporting that both are now signed on to star in Seven Sisters, and they will apparently be playing siblings (not exactly a huge shocker given the title of the prospective show).

The pilot, written by playwright Will Arbery and set to be directed by Sean Durkin (Martha Marcy May Marlene), will center on a close family that hits some serious turbulence when Elizabeth Olsen's character begins hearing and talking to someone that nobody else can see or hear. Per the trade description, this trouble leads the family to "confront long-buried secrets." Garrett Basch, who has a long history with FX having produced Devs, Reservation Dogs and What We Do In The Shadows, is also a key part of the production.

While Cristin Milioti has done some great work on the big screen, her credits including the time loop comedy Palm Springs and The Wolf Of Wall Street, some of her most memorable turns have been on television. She memorably played the titular character in the long-running sitcom How I Met Your Mother, had a key role in the second season of Fargo, and stared in one of the best ever episodes of Black Mirror ("USS Callister). She earned rave reviews for her turn on The Penguin playing the show's principal antagonist, and there are high hopes among fans that she will get the opportunity to reprise the role in either director Matt Reeves' The Batman Part II or a theoretical second season of the HBO show.

Cristin Milioti's other upcoming work includes the animated film In Your Dreams, an upcoming Netflix feature set to be released this fall, and she will apparently be in two episodes of the forthcoming Black Mirror Season 7 (which includes a sequel to the aforementioned "USS Callister" called "USS Callister: Into Infinity.")

Hopefully we'll get more casting news about Seven Sisters soon (presumably there are at least five more siblings to cast), and we can keep our fingers cross that they are all of the high caliber of Elizabeth Olsen and Cristin Milioti.