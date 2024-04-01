Black Mirror Season 7: What We Know About Netflix's Sci-Fi Anthology

It is hard to believe that Black Mirror — one of the best horror anthology TV shows in recent memory, if not all time — has already existed for more than a decade, having premiered on its original network, Channel 4, in the United Kingdom in the year 2011. What may be even harder to believe, and then accept, is how accurate and somewhat prophetic many of the technophobic series’ inventive concepts have proven to be. We can only imagine what sort of frightening and bizarre scenarios and predictions creator Charlie Brooker and Co. will have to offer in Season 7.

In typical fashion for the globally popular, Emmy-winning Netflix exclusive sci-fi series, its newest collection of stories are shrouded in mystery this early in the process, save for the assurance that they'll be a mix of futuristic, dystopian, heartbreaking, darkly hilarious, and just plain weird. However, we definitely know at least one detail that's sure to be a source of great excitement for the show’s most devoted, long-time fans. Without any doomsday twists invovled, we shall dig into all the information available so far about the Black Mirror Season 7 below.

(Image credit: Netflix)

At the moment, Black Mirror Season 7 does not yet have an official premiere date. However, we do know from a video posted to the series’ official X account that the newest batch of episodes will be available to stream at some point in the year 2025.

We wish we could ease the pain of longing for the series’ return and say that you might find the new season among Netflix's 2024 movie and TV premiere dates one day. Though, upon deeper reflection, good things come to those who wait, so have no fear that the show will deliver the goods.

Black Mirror Season 7 Will Include A Follow-up To USS Callister

(Image credit: Netflix)

SPOILER WARNING: The following contains details about the episode of Black Mirror, so we recommend making sure that you are caught up on all the stories the series has told so far before scrolling on to learn more about Black Mirror Season 7.

As per usual for the series, the stories that will be introduced in Black Mirror Season 7 are being kept under wraps for now… except for one very exciting story, that is. The season will also include a direct continuation of one of the best Black Mirror episodes: the Emmy-winning “USS Callister,” which had previously sparked talk of spawning its own spin-off series not long after it first premiered in 2017. While the follow-up was teased in the aforementioned X video — with the appearance of the titular space travel vessel’s insignia among other symbols fans will recognize from the show’s opening title sequence — it was confirmed by Netflix’s official blog, Tudum, and by Brooker himself at the platform’s See What’s Next Event in London with the following quote:

'USS Callister’ will return… Robert Daly is dead, but for the crew of the USS Callister, their problems are just beginning.

The preceding episode comes from Season 4 — which many consider to be one of the best seasons of Black Mirror so far, especially for said episode’s inclusion — and follows the crew of an interstellar expedition in the vein of classic sci-fi TV shows like Star Trek, led by Capt. Robert Daly, as portrayed by Academy Award nominee Jesse Plemons, who also received an Emmy nomination for his performance in the episode.

However, the dark truth behind this out-of-this-world odyssey is that it is all a virtual reality simulation that the real Daly, a reclusive video game programmer, has created and trapped digital clones of his co-workers inside, forcing them to play along and bow to his every command or face cruel consequences. Luckily, by the end, the crew manages to outsmart their sadistic captor (leading to his death, virtually and physically) and commandeer the ship to explore what the upgraded version of the USS Callister game has to offer by their own rules.

Who Is In The Black Mirror Season 7 Cast?

(Image credit: Netflix)

No details regarding the Black Mirror Season 7 cast have been announced yet. However, with the confirmed inclusion of a “USS Callister” sequel, we can likely infer that we will see the return of the classic episode’s stars — such as former How I Met Your Mother cast member Cristin Milioti as Nanette Cole, Westworld’s Jimmi Simpson as Walton, and Emmy winner Michaela Coel (also of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever fame) as Shania.

We have it on good authority that Jesse Plemons will probably not be returning, unless Brooker’s quote is a misdirect and Daly was only temporarily incapacitated when his virtual self was deleted by the game’s software update.

One actor we would especially love to see make a reprisal of his vocal cameo as a hilariously crude gamer is Emmy-winning former Breaking Bad cast member Aaron Paul, who also returned to the world of Black Mirror with Season 6’s chilling “Beyond the Sea” in a more prominent role as an astronaut and his earthbound, robotic replica in alternate 1969.

How Many Episodes Are In Black Mirror Season 7?

(Image credit: Netflix)

As indicated in the aforementioned X video and also confirmed by Tudum, we can expect to see a total of six new stories in Black Mirror Season 7 — the series’ first season in years to boast that number of episodes. While the third and fourth run also each came in a six pack, Season 5 cut the quantity in half and the sixth season only had five new stories.

However, the first two seasons from the Black Mirror’s days on Channel 4 only had three episodes each, as well — not counting the 2014 holiday special (and one of the best Christmas episodes available on Netflix), “White Christmas.”

How To Watch Black Mirror

(Image credit: Netflix)

As has been the case for nearly a decade, all episodes of Black Mirror are available with a Netflix subscription. This also includes the interactive, feature-length spin-off, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, from 2018.

