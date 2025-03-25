Will Scarlet Witch Be In The Next Two Avengers Movies? Elizabeth Olsen's New Update Casts Doubt, But I'm Still Maintaining Hope

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ ending may have made it seem like Scarlet Witch died, but the general consensus is that we haven’t seen the last of her. Hell, there was even a recent Marvel Comic showing Elizabeth Olsen’s version of the character being held in stasis by the Time Variance Authority. However, for those of you who’ve been hoping to see Wanda Maximoff return in next year’s Avengers: Doomsday and 2027’s Avengers: Secret Wars, Olsen’s shared an update that casts doubt on her participation in these upcoming Marvel movies. That said, I’m not giving up hope we’ll see her in them.

What Elizabeth Olsen Said About The Next Two Avengers Movies

Elizabeth Olsen can currently be seen in The Assessment, which opened this past weekend on the 2025 movies schedule. She discussed her work on the feature and other topics in an interview with THR, including how she was working on the Sam Esmail-directed movie Panic Carefully in London, England. When the interviewer asked if she’d be extended her stay to reunite with directors Joe and Anthony Russo, who are about to start shooting Doomsday and Secret Wars back-to-back, she answered:

No, I’m back [in the States]. I just finished [Panic Carefully]. I’m moving on to filming a pilot for FX [called Seven Sisters].

Now, on the surface, that doesn’t bode well. In fact, THR’s X post sharing the interview with Olsen says that “Elizabeth Olsen confirms she will not appear in Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars,” and other outlets have run with similar headlines. And to be sure, it would be disappointing if Scarlet Witch wasn’t present in either movie given the uncertainty surrounding the character following the Doctor Strange sequel. But I’m not so sure that’s what’s happening here.

Let’s chew on this first: if the Doomsday and Secret Wars shoot is anything like when Infinity War and Endgame were made back-to-back, then the Russos are looking at roughly a year of filming, maybe longer. So just because Elizabeth Olsen isn’t going to be around at the start of this shoot doesn’t necessarily mean she won’t be part of it at all. Maybe she just won’t be needed for a few months. Or maybe she will indeed not appear in Doomsday, but will return to London once cameras start rolling on Secret Wars scenes.

I’d also be remiss if I didn’t mention that last October, it was rumored that Wanda will share a lot of screen time with Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom in the next two Avengers movies, and may even end up being his lover. Take that claim with a grain of salt for now, though it’s let to fans theorizing that Doom needs Wanda’s reality-warping magic to make his own universe. The point being, until it’s outright said by the Russos, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige or someone else high up at Marvel that Elizabeth Olsen won’t be in Doomsday and/or Secret Wars, then I’m holding onto hope.

Speaking of Feige, he said a few weeks after the conclusion of Agatha All Along that he and the other Marvel brass are “excited to find out when and how Scarlet Witch can return.” So I think we can reasonably assume that we’re not done seeing Elizabeth Olsen in the MCU again, regardless of how it ends up happening. Until then, you can use your Disney+ subscription to stream her previous appearances in this franchise.