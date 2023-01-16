Amanda Seyfried Had To Improvise After A Wardrobe Malfunction At The Critics Choice Awards

Amanda Seyfried wore an absolutely stunning gold archival Dior dress on the red carpet of the Critics Choice Awards. The head-turning metallic design was winning all kinds of praise and admiration from onlookers. Unfortunately, it was also creating a major problem. The gown was “ripping and actually breaking” while she was walking. We know because she was trying to figure out what the hell to do while she was being interviewed.

The wild moment happened when she stood for an interview with Access Hollywood. The Dropout star was asked about her dress, and she immediately acknowledged the problems going on and joked she was just going to take it off, given all the problems it was having. You can watch the clip below…

The struggle of wearing something that looks deeply fabulous but also is uncomfortable or awkward to wear is real. Most people have been there, but thankfully not on the red carpet of a major awards show. To Amanda Seyfried’s credit, however, she toughed out the interview and ultimately made a difficult decision when she decided to change-up the outfit.

Before we get to that though, let’s take a minute to appreciate this dress. According to People, it was cut from a single piece of twisted, fringed gold lamé chiffon, and it is an absolute knockout. The whole look was styled by Elizabeth Stewart, and while it was functioning properly, it was among the best the Critics Choice Awards had to offer. You can appreciate it in all its glory below…

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor)

Sadly, the dress got the better of Seyfried at some point in the evening. She accepted the award for Best Actress In A Limited Series Or Made For TV Movie with the dress on as intended, but later in the night when she hit the stage to celebrate The Dropout’s victory for Best Limited Series, she was rocking a black coat over the top.

That’s also relatable. The battle between looking fabulous and being comfortable typically starts in looking fabulous’ favor, and by the end of the night, shifts to being comfortable as people kick off their shoes and make any other adjustments they need to get cozy. Luckily for Seyfried, the black coat in question also looked pretty damn good; so, it’s not exactly like she threw a t-shirt on and switched to sweatpants. If she’d worn the coat the entire time, fashion critics would have been talking about how sleek she looked.

On a more general note, The Dropout is absolutely fabulous, and if you haven’t watched it already, you should do that, as it lives up to all the expectations. The buzzy limited series is available now on Hulu with a subscription, and you will not regret firing through all eight episodes. It tells the story of disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes who becomes the toast of the business world, only to be accused of fraud not long thereafter. It has proven popular with both critics and fans.