The Dropout Reviews Are In, What Did Critics Think Of Amanda Seyfried’s Hulu Series?
By Heidi Venable published
The eight-episode series premieres on March 3 on Hulu.
The upcoming Hulu drama series The Dropout will star Amanda Seyfried and tell the true story of the health technology company Theranos and its disgraced CEO Elizabeth Holmes. Ripped from the headlines, The Dropout explores the woman who faces jail time after being convicted of defrauding investors out of more than $700 million in an elaborate scheme. Critics have gotten to screen seven of the series’ eight episodes, so let’s see what the reviews have to say about this series.
Amanda Seyfried stars as Elizabeth Holmes — though she won’t be affecting Holmes’ infamous baritone voice — and Naveen Andrews as Sunny Balwani, Theranos COO and Holmes’ love interest. The Dropout, based on the podcast of the same name, also boasts an impressive supporting cast, with such names as William H. Macy, Laurie Metcalf, Kate Burton, and Sam Waterston. Is this one you’ll want to add to your watchlist? Let’s find out:
Caroline Framke of Variety is thoroughly impressed with The Dropout, saying that the series triumphs where other “based on a true story” projects have failed. With an HBO series and Adam McKay movie on the way about the Theranos story, the Hulu series sets a high bar:
Not nearly as impressed, however, is Darren Franich of EW. He grades the series a C, arguing that The Dropout takes three hours to get started, and then doesn’t really get interesting until Episode 7:
Daniel Fienberg of THR says that with a number of fraudster depictions hitting the small screen, Amanda Seyfried makes this one stand out, along with a scene-stealing supporting cast. While there’s nothing necessarily revolutionary here, The Dropout’s strengths overrule any major complaints:
Steve Greene of IndieWire grades The Dropout a B, saying the Hulu series is a pretty straightforward account of events, but the performances of Amanda Seyfried and Naveen Andrews make it worth watching.
Thelma Adams of The Wrap is a little underwhelmed by the series’ pacing, but applauds the cast, particularly Naveen Andrews, and said its impressive supporting cast is well-used.
The reviews for The Dropout are truly mixed, from some critics thinking this sets the bar for “based on a true story” series, to those who feel there was nothing propelling them to the next episode. The first three episodes of The Dropout will be available for streaming on Hulu on March 3, with new episodes of the eight-episode series coming each Thursday. Also be sure to check out some of the best shows on Hulu, and stay tuned to our 2022 TV Schedule for upcoming premiere dates.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Can usually be found rewatching The West Wing instead of doing anything productive.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.