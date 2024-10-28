American Dad Gave Fans The Best Gift Ever To Celebrate The New Season, And It's Something I've Been Waiting Years For

Thankfully, American Dad fans won’t have to worry about closing out the holiday-heavy portion of the 2024 TV schedule without the Smith family being around. (Maybe we can get Santa Ricky Spanish — [whispers] Ricky Spanish — if we play our cards just right by scoring high on the naughty list.) The latest season kicks off just prior to Halloween, but even before that, the team at 20th Century Studios delivered the absolute perfect way to get ready for Stan’s latest exploits: an official American Dad! Greatest Hits album!

Fans of the long-running TV series, which eclipsed the historic 250-episode mark back in 2020, are well aware that the show's musical segments are not only as funny as the non-rythmic gags, but many of them are also earworms that bounce around inside viewers' goldfish bowls for days on end after episodes air. I can only be thankful in hindsight that "Bad, Bad Boy" didn't exist when I was a kid, or it would have been my main Christmas carol, as it were.

It's The Poopiest Callback Gag On TV Why American Dad Brought The Golden Turd Saga Back For The 300th Episode, According To The Showrunner

In any case, the release of American Dad! Greatest Hits is a huge one, since a lot of these songs haven't been readily available for listening on Spotify and other services. Getting a fix of B12, specifically through the song "Girl You Need A Shot (of B12)," used to require finding a clip on YouTube, but no longer. Check out the full track listing below!

Good Morning U.S.A (Main Theme)

Girl You Need A Shot (of B12)

We're Red & We're Gay

Hot Enough

Good, No Great Job

When I Was His Alien

El Perry (Cilantro's Song)

Guppy Love

I Want a Wife

Hungunder

Bad, Bad Boy

Stelio Kontos Theme

The Weeknd's Dark Secret

Ollie North

Top of the Steve Theme

Mail Song

Zooka Sharks Rap

When I Dress My Body

Daddy's Gone - Remastered

19 tracks of nearly universal bliss, with only one or two slightly less-than-ideal additions, but everyone's mileage may vary. But there's no way the variance is so large that this album isn't deemed "Hot Enough" by regular viewers. It's definitely "Hot Enough," even if that's not the biggest banger on the album.

American Dad's GOAT Song: "Daddy's Gone"

Daddy's Gone (Music Video) | American Dad | TBS - YouTube Watch On

Without a doubt, American Dad's best original track has to be Steve and Roger's Boyz II Men-spoofing ballad "Daddy's Gone," which obviously works better with the desert-set visuals, but doesn't require them, since the song is so spot on. And while I frankly couldn't tell the immediate difference between the "Remastered" track and the original, I'll go to bat saying they're both perfect.

Check Out The New Season's Trailer

All New Season of American Dad Starts on October 28th (Trailer) | TBS - YouTube Watch On

Here's hoping we get a multi-installment saga about Roger having to live in Stan's torso, or one about Roger's over-bleached [censored body part that we all know is his butthole]. But even if not, bless the powers that be for finally gifting fans with this Greatest Hits collection.

With its current season presumably stretching into the 2025 TV schedule, American Dad debuts Monday, October 28, at 10:00 p.m. ET. All prior seasons can currently be streamed with a Disney+ subscription and a Hulu subscription.