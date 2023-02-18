American Idol Alum Kellie Pickler’s Husband Kyle Jacobs Is Dead At 49

Looking over the American Idol winners from the show’s 20-season run, Kellie Pickler is one of the more notable names. Five years after she beat all the competition in Season 5, Pickler married Kyle Jacobs, a fellow songwriter, and the two of them also collaborated together professionally. Sadly, the news has come in that Jacobs has died at the age of 49.

Earlier today, it was reported by TMZ that a man had shot and killed himself at Kellie Pickler’s Nashville home, but initially the identity of this person wasn’t revealed. Hours later, the Nashville Police Department announced that it was Kyle Jacobs who died, and his death is being investigated as a suicide. Jacobs is believed to have gone into an upstairs bedroom/office in the home and shot himself. Authorities stated that Kellie Pickler had been asleep earlier in the day, but woke up shortly before the incident and began searching for her husband. After Pickler and her assistant were unable to open the door where Jacobs died, they called 911.

Born on June 26, 1973 in Bloomington, Minnesota, Kyle Jacobs accomplished some major musical feats during his lifetime. He’s arguably best known professionally for co-writing the hit 2007 Garth Brooks song “More Than a Memory,” which was the first song to debut in the #1 spot on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, and ultimately charted at #53 on the US Billboard Hot 100. Jacobs also worked with Kelly Clarkson, another American Idol winner, as well as folks like Tim McGraw, Trace Adkins, Scot McCreery and Jo Dee Messina, to name a few.

