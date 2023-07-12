America's Got Talent: Watch One Singer Earn Heidi Klum's Golden Buzzer With Incredible Song And Story, And Happy Tears Were Shed

Spoilers ahead for the July 11 episode of America's Got Talent Season 18.

After the previous episode started and ended without anybody hitting a golden buzzer on America's Got Talent, judge Heidi Klum made sure to bestow that honor on a contestant on July 11! Lavender Darcangelo took the stage for a stunning rendition of Irene Cara's "Out Here On My Own," and I think it's already safe to say that she could go very far in Season 18 and perhaps join the list of AGT champions who won a golden buzzer first.

The 27-year-old singer took the stage with her dad, and shared with the judges that she's autistic as well as blind. She then shared her dream of starting a school with classes based on what students are naturally curious about, because that's the kind of school she would have thrived in. Lavender Darcangelo's dad then took the microphone to explain the process of getting to know her and deciding to adopt her with his husband.

She definitely had the crowd entirely on her side before she even sang a note, and once she began singing... well, it's no wonder that she got a golden buzzer! Take a look:

Whether or not I decide to rewatch this full episode with my Peacock Premium subscription, I know that I'll be revisiting Lavender Darcangelo's take on "Out Here On My Own" until she returns to AGT! She earned an ovation from the judges as well as the audience, and her dads were visibly emotional. Simon Cowell described her audition as "just magical," while Sofia Vergara confessed that she forgot she was supposed to be judging her because she was enjoying the performance so much. Howie Mandel praised her singing for giving "everybody hope that maybe we can all achieve our dreams."

Nobody could beat Heidi Klum for her show of support, however, as she told the singer that she felt like she just fell in love, and she would love to be her cheerleader and hold her hand "all the way to the finish line." The model-turned-judge hit the golden buzzer, and was full of hugs and compliments when she went up to the stage to congratulate Lavender Darcangelo. The singer was overcome by happy tears as soon the buzzer went off, leading Klum to proclaim that "happy tears are the best tears!"

Lavender Darcangelo is now the fifth performer of Season 18 to get a golden buzzer, and the latest music act after Mzansi Youth Choir in the Season 18 premiere, followed by the 17-year-old singer Putri Ariani courtesy of Simon Cowell and 8-year-old drummer Chioma thanks to Terry Crews. Sofia Vergara is the only judge left with a golden buzzer to hit and advance somebody directly to the live shows.

Keep tuning in to NBC on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET for the latest and greatest that America's Got Talent Season 18 has to offer. The auditions are almost over, which means that Sofia Vergara is bound to hit her buzzer in the not-too-distant future. After her golden buzzer pick in Season 17 went on to win the whole season, she clearly has good instincts!