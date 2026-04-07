‘It’s Been Hard On Me That Our Time Was Cut Short.’ Former GMA Star Speaks Out After Getting Let Go

The TV news landscape is currently experiencing a period of great change, and that’s been the case for Good Morning America. Even ahead of the 2026 TV schedule, ABC’s flagship morning show has seen personnel shifts and, just recently, co-anchor Janai Norman was relieved of her duties. From the outside looking in, Norman’s exit appears to have been unexpected, and the journalist herself seemed to suggest that when she broke her silence on the development. All in all, Norman had some candid thoughts to share on being let go.

Norman – who replaced Dan Harris as GMA’s co-anchor – learned just recently that her contract was not being renewed by ABC News. She subsequently took to Instagram to share a video in which she addressed the matter. During her address, Norman expressed gratitude and declared her love for her former job. She also, however, got real about the aspect of the aspect of the situation that was particularly heartbreaking for her:

I’d hoped that we’d have more time, and it’s been hard on me that our time was cut short. I have loved my job. It has been a joy to connect with my co-workers and with viewers to help keep you informed and entertained and to create this community. So it really breaks my heart that I don’t get to say goodbye. I’m so sorry that I don’t get to say goodbye. It would have been fun.

(Image credit: GMA)

Janai Norman’s broadcasting career began in earnest in 2011, at which point she began interning with ABC News. She eventually made stops at TV stations in Oklahoma and Florida before rejoining the alphabet network as a correspondent and as one of the hosts of GMA Weekend. And, in 2022, Norman officially took over the co-anchor position. While Norman expressed disappointment over how her tenure at ABC ended, she also shared one silver lining:

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But I have these three young kids, and I have worked weekends their whole lives. And so, now, they get more of me, and that is worth everything. So stay tuned. I’m sorry. I feel you, and thank you to every single one of you who has reached out with such kind and validating words. I have needed it, and I appreciate it.

After the video was shared, fellow journalists like Joy Reid and Whit Thompson flooded the comments section with positive thoughts. Take a look:

Joy Reid : Sending endless blessings. Your light will continue to shine and we all await your next chapter. Enjoy your babies in the meantime ❤️

: Sending endless blessings. Your light will continue to shine and we all await your next chapter. Enjoy your babies in the meantime ❤️ Whit Johnson : Truly grateful for the endless memories and moments. Cheering you on through your next adventure ❤️❤️

: Truly grateful for the endless memories and moments. Cheering you on through your next adventure ❤️❤️ Abby Phillip : ❤️❤️ proud of you and here for you. We know this is just the beginning.

: ❤️❤️ proud of you and here for you. We know this is just the beginning. Gio Benitez : Love you so very much 🤍

: Love you so very much 🤍 Deborah Roberts: Wishing you bigger and better journeys ahead. ❤️

Over the last year, ABC has lost anchors, while execs have been aiming to revamp the content being delivered by the company’s news branch. 2025, for example, marked big changes for GMA3, as co-hosts DeMarco Morgan and Eva Pilgrim were relieved of their duties. Sources claim much of the creative changes to that specific program have to do with a supposed lack of stability years after the relationship between Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes (the show’s former hosts) was revealed.

More on TV News (Image credit: CBS Mornings) ‘So Sick Of That!’ How Gayle King Called Out CBS News ‘Leakers’ For Dropping Claims About Her Job Security

When it comes to changes, CBS News has also been making headlines as of late due to the new regime change behind the scenes. Bari Weiss was named editor-in-chief this past October and, since then, she’s received attention for the reported changes she’s seeking to implement in the company’s news coverage strategies. That hasn’t come without controversy, as Weiss received blowback for pulling a 60 Minutes story related to the Trump Administration in December. That aside, CBS as a whole has been experiencing layoffs, and some notable personalities have been exiting the company.

As for ABC News, the company has not provided an official reason for not renewing Janai Norman’s contract. What is known, though, is that per her recent IG post, Norman will have more to share when she feels the time is right.