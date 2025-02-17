Anderson Cooper Is Out Here Asking The Hard-Hitting Questions, So We Finally Know How Tall Kevin Hart Really Is

Anderson Cooper has become a reliable and trusted American broadcaster since his beginnings in the field. And while many fans like me chose to ring in the 2025 TV schedule with him on New Year’s Eve, his career continues to showcase his journalistic eye knows no bounds. Kevin Hart and his height is one of the most recent, pointed endeavors Cooper tackled that the public needed confirming.

Anderson Cooper, a correspondent for 60 Minutes, discussed with Hart about balancing his stand-up career with owning an entertainment company among other ventures. Via the CBS new show's Instagram , the interview stretched to off-beat questions, including the comedian’s height. The CBS journalist led into the inquiry by sharing other sources who have noted the Ride Along star’s measurements previously, saying:

GQ said you’re 5’5, the L.A. Times says you’re 5’4, and some other place said you were 5’2.

Despite the inconsistent reporting, the Anderson Cooper 360° host was sweet, frank and to the point in sharing the gathered info on the Central Intelligence actor. You can always count on Cooper to jump into any of these debated discrepancies and straighten it out for the rest of us.

During the lighter question, the duo shared a good laugh over the various reports before Hart jumped in with who had his height right and didn’t (and how it changes depending on shoe choices). He stated:

Well that place is bullshit. GQ finally got it right…Five foot five, like with a shoe on like a sneaker. Now, if I put a boot on, I can get that 5’5 and a half.

With the discourse laid to rest, officially, we can once again thank the tenured reporter for delivering this fun answer. And Hart’s note of varying heights, dependent on footwear, clears up the mixed numbers. It seems, without shoes though, the Times may have the official measurement if the entrepreneur.

Beyond Kevin Hart juggling standup with business ventures, he has plenty of other projects ahead. Most notably, the Hart-Ice Cube franchise has confirmed Ride Along 3 and is in development now along with a remake of Planes, Trains and Automobiles and The Great Outdoors. None of the three movies are slated for the 2025 movie schedule , but perhaps we'll see them during 2026. It’ll be interesting to see these reboots continue to develop and how they will fare when they get released.

With this Kevin Hart's height history officially answered via Anderson Cooper’s dedicated drive for hard-hitting news, we can look forward to what’s ahead for both professionals. I for one, am looking forward to seeing what story or rumored story Cooper takes on next in Hollywood.

