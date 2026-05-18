Britney Spears' New Dancing Video Has Her Looking To 'Brighter Days' After Arrest

Britney Spears is the undisputed Princess of Pop, who has been making headlines for decades now. Most recently, the discourse surrounding the "Toxic" singer has been around her arrest back in March, which later resulted in Spears going to rehab. The beloved record artist addressed "brighter days" while posting another one of her viral dancing videos on Instagram, which some may see as a good sign

Britney Spears has been turning heads all year, including selling her music catalogue back in February. She admitted fault in her DUI, and went to rehab to get healthy again. Sears has since returned to social media, posting another video dancing... albeit with no music. You can check it out for yourself below:

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) A photo posted by on

Say what you want, but Brit definitely has a brand. For several years, that's been videos dancing in various outfit, which promptly go viral. In this one the only music is the sound of her heels, although the sunset in the background is pretty beautiful touch that likely inspired her to post this clip to her whopping 41.7 million followers on Instagram.

Latest Videos From

As previously mentioned, Spears' dancing videos on social media have become pretty commonplace, although some are more memorable than others. For instance, there was one where she was dancing with knives that had some fans concerned. But this is just one example of the way the public constantly dissects every move that the "Lucky" singer makes.

(Image credit: CBS)

The public chatter about Britney Spears dates back to 2007, where the beloved pop singer had incidents such as shaving her head and being followed by paparazzi. She was eventually placed under her infamous conservatorship back in 2008, where she had no say toward her career, finances, ability to drive, or other major aspects of her life. Eventually fans campaigned to #FreeBritney, which got enough public support that it actually succeeded. Spears has been free of her conservatorship for years now, but that hasn't stopped her from making even more headlines.

Spears shared her perspective in her memoir The Woman In Me, which included her perspective of being under the conservatorship, as well as huge reveals about her relationship with Justin Timberlake and more.

For some who have been following her story for all of this time, Britney's DUI was a red flag that raised concerns about her well-being. Although rather than denying responsibility her reps issued a statement saying it was "inexcusable" and she voluntarily returned to rehab as a result of the incident.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

She's now back home, and seems to be back to her routine... including posting viral dancing videos. Comments are off for the above clip, but I'm sure they would have shown fans showing love for the pop icon now that she seems to be in a healthier space.