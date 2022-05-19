Andy Cohen Teases Bravo's Approach To The Real Housewives Of Dubai

Over the last 16 years, fans might’ve thought that they have seen it all when it comes to the Real Housewives franchise – but not quite yet. So far, the Bravo network has come out with 11 different spinoffs for it across nearly every time zone in the United States. Internationally speaking, too, other networks have taken up the mantle with the likes of The Real Housewives of Cheshire, of Melbourne, of Hungary and countless others. And the network is soon introducing its own original international installment for the very first time in the Real Housewives of Dubai. Executive producer Andy Cohen teased the approach that's being taken with the series – and it might surprise some.

Typically, the network has run with a very simple kind of formula for these shows, i.e. big personalities plus drunken girls trips plus scandalous storylines related to financial and legal problems. And it’s been successful so far in generating audiences. Ye, Andy Cohen told TODAY that The Real Housewives of Dubai isn't abandoning the formula entirely but is going in a slightly different direction. Evidently, they will be playing off the culture and stereotypes associated with the region overall. Cohen said:

I think what’s going to be interesting about Dubai is Dubai itself. I think there’s so much mystery and intrigue about what goes on there and what the rules are and what the rules for women are, and I think this show’s really going to blow the stereotypes of Dubai out of the water.

Andy Cohen is presumably referring to any pre-conceived notions that U.S. viewers might have about the most populated city in the United Arab Emirates. The country is nestled geographically between Saudi Arabia and Oman, with Islam being its state religion. So there might be some who assume the main cast of women who live and work there have to adhere to a dress code or rules of conduct per societal or religious expectations. But that’s not exactly the case.

Bravo released the first look at Real Housewives of Dubai on Tuesday, and it seems nothing at all is truly off-limits. The same raunchy sex talk, outrageous outfit choices and money-flaunting that we find on locales like Beverly Hills is apparently just as much (if not more) on display with Dubai. The cast includes Nina Ali, Chanel Ayan, Dr. Sara Al Madani, Lesa Milan, Caroline Brooks and former Ladies of London star Caroline Stansbury. Stansbury candidly remarked in the clip:

In Dubai, the women are far from submissive. Most of the women are running this town.

Here’s hoping! The North American shows in the franchise are likewise seeing new directions taking hold as well for the future. Following difficult race conversations emerging during the Real Housewives of New York’s thirteenth season, Bravo decided to completely reboot the cast and shuffle the old alums onto their own all-star spinoff series for a streaming platform. Yet interestingly, the network also decided to cancel Shahs of Sunset, a reality series about L.A.-based Persian Americans, after ten seasons. Only time will tell how things pan out for this new Real Housewives cast.

Bravo is clearly cooking up something with its lineup of late. See for yourselves how Real Housewives of Dubai fares in the mix when it premieres on Bravo on June 1. which will also be streaming next day with Peacock Premium.