Andy Samberg Admits He Watched The Office's 'Lazy Scranton,' And Totally Couldn't Figure Out If It Was Making Fun Of The Lonely Island

If there’s one thing Andy Samberg is known for, it’s his comedic chops and his iconic work with The Lonely Island; we’ve even ranked the best Lonely Island music videos if you’re curious. But even comedy greats like Samberg aren’t immune to moments of self-doubt—especially when it involves another beloved comedy institution and one of the best sitcoms of all time . Recently, the Saturday Night Live alum opened up about his initial reaction to Season 3 of The Office’s “Lazy Scranton” video, a parody featuring Michael Scott (Steve Carell) and Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson) rapping about Scranton in true Lonely Island-esque style.

For fans who remember, “Lazy Scranton” was a cold open from the episode “The Merger,” where Michael and Dwight introduce new employees to the Dunder Mifflin branch through a cringey-yet-hilarious parody of The Lonely Island’s “Lazy Sunday.” While the skit has become iconic, Samberg admitted in a recent episode of The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers podcast that he wasn’t sure how to take it at first. Sandberg recounted:

I very distinctly remember it, and I remember having to go through the feelings or like 'Are they making fun of it? Or are they making fun of people doing their version of it?' And slowly I came to realize that Mike was our friend liked what we were making and stuff and being like 'Oh I see.'

It can be tricky to see your work mirrored by others, especially when it’s done with humor. The uncertainty of wondering whether The Office was mocking The Lonely Island or celebrating their influence is a relatable moment for any artist. If you need a reminder of the brilliance of "Lazy Sunday," check it out, linked below.

Lazy Sunday - SNL Digital Short - YouTube Watch On

Seth Meyers clarified the parody was very much rooted in the type of humor that made Michael Scott such a great character you love to hate or hate to love. The Late Night host added:

Yeah, it was very much the latter. That would be a thing that Michael Scott would do.

Samberg further reflected on how the parody tapped into a larger cultural phenomenon. The musically talented SNL veteran continued:

It was the phenomenon of people dressing up as stuff and doing their own ‘our thing is our office in our town,’ the fan version of it.

Akiva Schaffer, another member of The Lonely Island, closed out the discussion with a sentiment of appreciation for how far-reaching their work had become. Schaffer chimed in to note, 'we were very flattered.'

Here's The Office's parody:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Straight Outta Scranton - The Office US - YouTube Watch On

In the end, it’s clear “Lazy Scranton” wasn’t just a parody but a celebration of the cultural shift–especially when it came to beloved SNL sketches The Lonely Island had created. For Samberg and his team, realizing their work had reached the point of being spoofed by a beloved series like The Office was both humbling and rewarding.

So, next time you watch the cringe-filled brilliance of “Lazy Scranton,” take a moment to appreciate the layers of humor—and the fact that even comedy legends like Andy Samberg sometimes have to pause and ask, “Wait, am I in on the joke?”

The trio of comedy geniuses continues to push comedy and genre. The Lonely Island's next big project is a movie collaboration with Scream ’s Radio Silence . Please sign me up.