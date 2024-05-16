Scream's Radio Silence And Andy Samberg's Lonely Island Are Joining Forces For An Action Comedy With An Exceptional Title

In recent years, the creatives behind Radio Silence Productions have made a name for themselves in the horror space, including making the most recent Scream movies, V/H/S films, Ready Or Not and 2024’s vampire flick Abigail . Following its directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett no longer helming Scream 7 , they are pursuing new projects. Their latest collaboration will be with Andy Samberg, and it sounds like a blast!

We’re already sold just based on the title, which is, get ready for it, called The Robots Go Crazy. According to Deadline , Andy Samberg is getting ready to star and produce in the action comedy that will be helmed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. Samberg’s working with his Lonely Island production company, Party Over Here, and Radio Silence will also produce.

While we don’t know at the moment what the movie will actually be about, the title is, of course, exceptional. Why do the robots go crazy? Is it a futuristic comedy about literal robots or just a wildly outlandish title? Lonely Island has a track record of having great titles, especially with 2016’s Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping.

The script comes from Andrew Lanham, who previously worked on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Michael B. Jordan’s Just Mercy. Lanham is also producing alongside Chad Villella from Radio Silence, and Ali Bell and Jorma Taccone from Party Over Here.

The Lonely Island is composed of Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone and Akiva Schaffer, who met in junior high before they were hired by Saturday Night Live in 2005. From there, the group produced a ton of SNL Digital Shorts that went viral. Remember “Dick In A Box”? “I’m On A Boat” with T-Pain? How about “I Just Had Sex” or “YOLO”? That was all Lonely Island’s doing. (We’ve ranked the best Lonely Island music videos , if you’re curious).

From there, they went on to produce a ton of movies and TV shows like Hot Rod, Neighbors and Michael Bolton's Big, Sexy Valentine's Day Special. One of their more recent films was 2020’s Palm Springs, which made our best romantic comedies of all time list and Jake Johnson’s Self Reliance.

I'm super curious about what happens when the creatives behind The Lonely Island and the latest Scream movies get in the same room. The movie struck a deal with Amazon MGM Studios. Aside from this exciting collaboration, there’s been talk that Radio Silence is working on a Ready or Not sequel , and Andy Samberg is working on a romantic comedy with Jean Smart called 42.6 Years, about a man who wakes from an experimental cryogenic procedure over 40 years later to hopes of getting his now-much-older ex-girlfriend back (Smart).

We’ll keep you posted here on CinemaBlend as we learn more about The Robots Go Crazy.