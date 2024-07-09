Angel Reese Dropped A Three-Word Response After A Risqué Big Bang Theory Scene And A Hot Mic Made A Post-Game Interview Amusingly Uncomfortable

Anyone who’s remained heavily plugged into the sports world, especially when it comes to basketball, surely knows who Angel Reese is. The rookie power forward for the Chicago Sky has been making a serious splash within the WNBA since the season began earlier this summer. She’s been breaking records here and there and was most recently named an All-Star. Throughout this time, she’s also gone viral on social media here and there, but I’m not sure anyone could’ve predicted what happened during her recent press conference. A hot mic and a risqué Big Bang Theory scene led to an amusingly awkward moment, and Reese later shared a three-word response.

Let’s set the scene, shall we? The viral moment happened while the former LSU player, her Chicago Sky teammate, Marina Mabrey, and coach Teresa Weatherspoon were waiting to take queries from journalists. While one person proceeded to ask a question, there was a comment from a hot mic. At the time, the three interviewees and others could hear someone asking about being in an “intimate relationship.” A few additional comments on that topic came through the feed before the audio was muted. You can check out the moment for yourself in the footage that WNBA Got Game shared on X:

Angel Reese and Marina Mabrey’s reaction was priceless when someone’s mic was accidentally on during the postgame interview 🤣 pic.twitter.com/aDINDd0STyJuly 8, 2024

Big Bang Theory fans are sure to recognize the two voices that were playing at the time. The characters talking about relationships were none other than Kaley Cuoco’s Penny and Jim Parsons’ Sheldon Cooper. By the sounds of it, Penny was questioning Sheldon about whether he’d ever find a meaningful relationship. It’s great that this was all cleared up but, as Angel Reese’s funny three-word reaction, which she posted to X indicated, she was through for a loop:

I was shook. 😭🤣

Most of us probably would’ve had the same reaction. Seriously, on the surface, it seemed as though someone was trying to ask the 22-year-old basketball phenom about her own relationship status. That’s what arguably makes the already-weird interruption that much odder. When it comes to sports, there have certainly been some unexpected moments to occur at pressers, but this one certainly takes the cake.

One could argue that, if anything, this little faux pas is also a testament to the cultural footprint that The Big Bang Theory has at this point. The series (which topped a survey of beloved shows during its run) ended with Season 12 over five years ago, but many continue to catch the reruns and stream it. Of the eclectic cast of characters, Sheldon Cooper has become a particularly iconic figure, thanks to his eccentricities. Imagine how shook people would’ve been if they’d heard Sheldon’s famous catchphrase, “bazinga” belted out during that press conference. At the very least, it may have made the audio more immediately easy to identify.

All in all, I really appreciate that Angel Reese seems to have a good sense of humor about all this. Honestly, I don’t think there’s much more you can do at this point than laugh about it. Bully for her for taking it in stride. Now, I’m just wondering if Reese might check out the hit CBS sitcom during her downtime.

While I continue to ponder that, do yourself a favor and check out some of Angel Reese’s games with the Chicago Sky as the WNBA season pushes on. Those who are looking for scripted content, though, can stream The Big Bang Theory with a Max subscription or check out the 2024 TV schedule for other options.