The Conners' Sara Gilbert Talks Potential Return To The Big Bang Theory Universe For New Spinoff, And I Hope Chuck Lorre Is Listening

News
By published

Here's what she said.

Leslie talking to Leonard in The Big Bang Theory Season 1
(Image credit: Max)

An actress and producer who has been core to the TV industry for the entirety of her adulthood and then some, Sara Gilbert will soon say a potentially permanent farewell to the character of Darlene Conner as ABC’s The Conners joins all the other shows ending in 2025. She doesn’t appear to have “return to another classic sitcom” on her to-do list, but coincidentally enough, she did address how interested she might be in reprising her Big Bang Theory-verse role of Leslie Winkle.

In 2007, right around a decade after Roseanne wrapped up its bonkers ninth season, and three years before she started The Talk, Gilbert was invited by former Roseanne writer and TBBT co-creator Chuck Lorre to reunite with her former TV boyfriend Johnny Galecki for the then-new CBS sitcom. She first arrived in the second episode of the show, and returned a number of times over the years, with Leslie’s final appearance happening in Season 9 for Episode 200, along with Adam West and Stephen Hawking.

Ben and Darlene sitting on the couch on the Conners

(Image credit: ABC)

'I Love Johnny': The Conners' Sara Gilbert And Jay R. Ferguson Share Thoughts On Johnny Galecki's David That Keep My Hopes Alive For A Return

Sara Gilbert stopped by The Official Big Bang Theory Podcast and talked to host Jessica Radliff about working with Galecki and Lorre again, and shared her specific memories tied to the sitcom’s third episode, "The Fuzzy Boots Corollary” and its filthy double-entendre dialogue. When asked if fans could ever hope to see Leslie on the small screen again, and whether or not she’d wanted to return more in the early days, Gilbert said:

Yeah I would do more. I would have done more at the time.

It wasn't her call to make, in regards to how often she was meant to return as Leslie. As a strong-willed and brainy female character on par with the male leads, Vickie was a formidable force to reckon with, later shifting her bedroom interests from Leonard to Howard. But apparently her flash-in-the-pan personality wasn't the easiest to draw out and expand from week to week. As she explained:

I think the writers kind of hit a wall with the character, probably also because she leaves these dynamics quickly, you know, then kind of like, well, what do you do now? She’s wired like that, and she left, and then there’s no more story there, really. But yeah it was a blast, and I like to work, so I’m always happy to show up.

One always has to wonder. how many grains of salt should be taken with a gung-ho response like those above. Like, if someone walked in and interrupted the podcast interview by offering Sara Gilbert a recurring role on Max's Big Bang spinoff, would she actually take it? Or would she only be interested in appearing on a far smaller scale?

The new offshoot, titled Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, features Kevin Sussman returning for the titular role, with a trio of co-stars in John David Bowie, Lauren Lapkus and Brian Posehn as Barry, Denise and Burt, respectively. So far, no details have surfaced by way of potential guest stars, but I can't imagine this show existing without direct ties to TBBT proper.

While The Conners’ cast hasn’t necessarily been at the center of myriad casting notices as of late, the same can’t be said for The Big Bang Theory’s elite. Kaley Cuoco’s Peacock show was just canceled, although she has another new show in the works, AND she reunited with Johnny Galecki for a fun new commercial. Mayim Bialik and Simon Helberg will both be guest star veterans of Melissa Rauch’s Night Court by the time its current season will have wrapped.

And as far as their own potential interest in returning for the spinoff is concerned, Mayim Bialik is down for it, and Cuoco has sounded interested as well, though Jim Parsons might need some further convincing.

Nick Venable
Nick Venable
Assistant Managing Editor

Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper.  Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about streaming news

It Pays To Go To Space. No Really, The Kardashians Actually Sent Lauren Sánchez A $7K Gift

New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 5 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (April 21-27)

A Broadway Regular Is Tired Of A-Listers Switching From The Movie Screen To The Stage, But Says Hugh Jackman Is The Gold Standard
See more latest
Most Popular
Hugh Jackman smiling in The Greatest Showman.
A Broadway Regular Is Tired Of A-Listers Switching From The Movie Screen To The Stage, But Says Hugh Jackman Is The Gold Standard
Happily Ever After fireworks at Magic Kingdom
A Bunch Of Disneyland Moms Went To Disney World, And Their Reactions Are So Relatable For Anyone Who's Done Both
Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in Andor Season 2.
'I Want To Leave It That Way.' There's Been Speculation About Diego Luna Wanting To Leave Andor After Season 2, But How Does He Feel About The Show Ending?
Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney stare each other down in front of the ocean in Anyone But You.
Glen Powell's Dog Brisket Has Some Real Competition As Sydney Sweeney Posts Her Own Adorable Dog Content: ‘Introducing Sully Bear’
The Kardashians
It Pays To Go To Space. No Really, The Kardashians Actually Sent Lauren Sánchez A $7K Gift
Sarah Michelle Gellar in I know what you did last summer
Sarah Michelle Gellar Returns To Horror For Ready Or Not 2, But I'm Freaking Out About More Legends That Got Confirmed
David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan filming in darkness in beautiful night scene Superman (formerly Legacy)
Nicholas Hoult And Rachel Brosnahan Were Mesmerized The First Time They Saw David Corenswet As Superman, But They Forgot One Obvious Truth
Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) pilots a ship on Andor
New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 5 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (April 21-27)
Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter.
Tom Felton Met A Bunch Of Shocked Harry Potter Fans And I Couldn't Get Enough Of His Draco Malfoy Joke
Abby in the middle of beating Joel to death in The Last of Us Season 2
The Last Of Us Creators Explain Key Character Change During That Gut-Wrenching Scene, And I Definitely Think It Was The Right Move For Live-Action