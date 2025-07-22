Big Brother 27 Spoilers: Jimmy's HOH Week Just Got A Lot Worse, And I Think Houseguests Will Target Him In Week 3

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother Season 27 live feeds as of Monday, July 21st. Stream the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription and read at your own risk!

I'm not sure there's a more appropriate word to describe the current state of Big Brother Season 27 beyond "messy." The Week 2 HOH, Jimmy Heagerty, has had a time trying to get through the week, as it seems this week is intent on playing out in the worst way possible for him.

CinemaBlend is tracking all the events of the game via the live feeds, and after the wild result of the Week 2 veto, there's even worse news for Jimmy on Monday. Here's what we know about what's going on, and why it seems like he might be an easy target for the Week 3 HOH when they take over.

(Image credit: CBS)

Kelley Activated Her Secret Power, And Won A Second Veto

Jimmy was already upset he had to put up Amy Bingham after Keanu Soto took himself off the block with Kaycee Clark's veto win, especially because he knew it could get worse. Thanks to hanging out by the prize during the HOH competition, he knew Kelley had a secret power involving a veto, and of course she used it.

We don't know what competition Kelley had to compete in, but we can confirm she won, and that she has removed herself from the block. Jimmy then had to nominate Will Williams in her place, leaving Adrian Rocha as the only nominee he originally put up for eviction on the block. Of course, Adrian was only there to be a pawn, but as he and everyone at home remembers, pawns can go home.

(Image credit: CBS)

Jimmy Has Now Nominated A Third Of The House, And He's Making A Lot Of Enemies

Jimmy was originally one of the Houseguests I felt the best about in Big Brother Season 27, but that was before this trainwreck of an HOH. Now he's successfully nominated a third of the remaining Houseguests all in one week, and has burned a lot of bridges with his allies, attempting to keep blood off his hands.

I think the biggest misstep of his HOH so far was his latest in nominating Will. He's someone who has a lot of allies in the house, and even if he has the votes to stay over Adrian or Amy, I think it was just a wild pick to make. If I had to speculate, he likely assumes Will's odds of winning competitions are low, so he thinks he won't have to worry about Will winning HOH and potentially nominating him.

And here I thought Vince Parano was living in chaos after the Week 1 veto, but that doesn't even hold a candle to this. At the same time, it's not like Jimmy intentionally broke the rules of someone who wants to win Big Brother. He's just the product of a week in which it seems like whoever was Week 2 HOH was destined to be screwed over by the various superpowers unleashed in the game, and I bet everyone right now is having second thoughts about whether they want to win next week or not. Unfortunately, what's happened has happened, and I bet we see Jimmy getting nominated in Week 3 as a result.

Big Brother airs on CBS on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Stream the live feeds with a Paramount+ account, or with an ad-supported option on Pluto TV.