32 Annoying TV Siblings I’m Still Mad At

You know those ill-behaved sitcom kids and bullish older brothers and sisters from family shows whom you are supposed to find funny? Well, to be perfectly honest, I do not find their irritating quirks very funny and sometimes even dread the moment they will appear on screen and highly anticipate their eventual exit. Here are some examples of the annoying TV siblings I am talking about.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

Megan Parker (Drake & Josh)

In most episodes of Nickelodeon's Drake & Josh, the trouble the titular stepbrothers (played by Drake Bell and Josh Nichols) would regularly get into was of no fault but their own. However, they still faced a great deal of torment at the hands of their younger sister, Megan (Miranda Cosgrove), whose early pranks were adorably mischievous but later proved to be surprisingly sophisticated and even life-threatening, also making her a fictional child you should not mess with.

(Image credit: ABC)

Bobby Brady (The Brady Bunch)

To be frank, I think each one of the kids from The Brady Bunch has their own annoying characteristics. However, Bobby was a bit of a special case, and not just because he was the youngest boy, but because he would come up with new ways to annoy the others in multiple episodes.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

Trina Vega (Victorious)

Trina Vega (Daniella Monet) – the older sister of Victoria Justice's Tori Vega, the central character from Nickelodeon's Victorious – is a perfect representation of the exact kind of person I am most infuriated by. Her aggressively selfish delusions about her looks and talent have robbed her of any humility, convincing her she is justified in putting down anyone she believes is lesser than her, which is just about everyone she encounters.

(Image credit: ABC)

Sue Heck (The Middle)

The Middle is a sitcom that gives you reason to find any of the central family's children annoying, but many seem to be especially perturbed by Sue Heck (Eden Sher). While some fans admire the brace-faced middle child's unbridled optimism, others feel she could take things down a notch.

(Image credit: Max)

Stephanie Tanner (Full House)

I think any fan of Full House would agree that the sitcom's most annoying character is not any member of the blended central family, but D.J.'s best friend, Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber). However, among the Tanners, middle daughter Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) would have to take the cake, especially in the earlier seasons when she displayed overdramatic and bratty tendencies and would withhold important information because "nobody asked" her about it.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Brad Taylor (Home Improvement)

Just about every character in the Home Improvement cast has something to like about them, but I think the one with the least criteria is Tim (Tim Allen) and Jill (Patricia Richardson)'s oldest son, Brad Taylor (Zachary Ty Bryan). In early seasons, he was the most notorious for tormenting his youngest and most meek brother, Mark, and his intelligence only seemed to regress as he got older.

(Image credit: Disney)

Pim Diffy (Phil Of The Future)

The Diffy family from Disney Channel's sci-fi sitcom, Phil of the Future, would often come closest to revealing their true identities as a 22nd-Century clan trapped in the past because of the eponymous teen's younger sister, Pim (Amy Bruckner). Not only was she prone to relying on her family's futuristic gadgets for personal gain, but she also aspired to use them to take over the world.

(Image credit: PBS)

Caillou (Caillou)

While the titular 4-year-old from Caillou had a younger sister named Rosie, he was easily the biggest baby of his family by behavior alone. I remember, even as a youngster, feeling so annoyed by the kid's crybaby temperament that I could not bring myself to watch PBS' adaptation of the illustrated Canadian children's books any longer.

(Image credit: Paramount)

Tonya (Everybody Hates Chris)

Tonya (Imani Hakim) from Everybody Hates Chris serves as a definitive representation of what happens when you spoil your children, just like her father, Julius (Terry Crews), did. As a result, the Rock Family's youngest turned out to be a mercilessly controlling bully, especially to the titular eldest kid (Tyler James Williams, a former child star who still acts today).

(Image credit: Fox)

Reese (Malcolm In The Middle)

There are plenty of reasons why you could argue that the most annoying child character in the Malcolm in the Middle cast is Dewey (Erik Per Sullivan). However, his intelligence and temperance significantly outweigh that of the second oldest brother, Reese (Justin Berfield), who seemed to thrive on insubordination, made worse by his hopelessly foolish instincts.

(Image credit: Disney Channel)

Candace Flynn (Phineas And Ferb)

The titular stepbrothers from Disney Channel's beloved animated series, Phineas and Ferb (voiced by Vincent Martella and Thomas Sangster), want nothing more than to make every day of their summer vacation the best day possible. Thus, I find it genuinely distressing that their older sister, Candace (Ashley Tisdale), constantly goes out of her way to ruin their fun for vague and selfish reasons when she should just learn to relax.

(Image credit: Fox)

Stewie Grffin (Family Guy)

Honestly, out of all these annoying TV siblings, I think I do enjoy Stewie Griffin (voiced by Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane) because the sophisticated infant is pretty funny. However, I have never understood why he is so committed to murdering his mother, Lois (Alex Borstein).

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

Kyra Rockmore (Kenan & Kel)

Something I noticed while rewatching Kenan & Kel as an adult is that Kenan Rockmore's (future long-running SNL cast member Kenan Thompson) younger sister, Kyra (Vanessa Baden), only has one defining character trait: her ridiculous crush on Kel Kimble (Kel Mitchell). The fact that the writers of the otherwise hilarious Nickelodeon sitcom never bothered to develop her beyond that quirk is truly what makes her annoying to me.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

Ferguson Darling (Clarissa Explains It All)

What did Clarissa Darling (Melissa Joan Hart's first starring role, in Clarissa Explains It All) do to deserve a younger brother as snooty, pretentious, and invasive as Ferguson? I cannot help but wonder if Jason Zimbler's years playing such an annoying kid on the Nickelodeon comedy inspired the former child star to walk away from the spotlight and become a software engineer (according to The Sun).

(Image credit: NBC)

Carrie Ingalls (Little House On The Prairie)

In the earlier years of Little House on the Prairie's run, Carrie (played by twin sisters Lindsay and Sidney Greenbush) and her struggles to pronounce comprehensible lines of dialogue was one of the most adorable aspects of the period family drama. However, as the series adaptation of Laura Ingalls Wilder's autobiographical novels went on, the third Ingalls child never really seemed to grow up, and viewers were not too charmed by her immaturity.

(Image credit: The Carsey-Werner Company)

Henry Finnerty (Grounded For Life)

After actor Jake Burbage moved away from the set of Grounded for Life with his family, his character, Henry Finnerty, disappeared from the show's fifth and final season. I must admit, I was pretty relieved that I did not have to see any more of Sean (Donal Logue) and Claudia's (Megyn Price) third child – an incessant chatterbox with a tendency to stir up trouble in the household for no reason other than, perhaps, because he wants to watch the world burn.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Erica Sinclair (Stranger Things)

I can understand why some Stranger Things fans believe that Dustin Sinclair's (Caleb McLaughlin) younger sister, Erica (Priah Ferguson), and her unbridled boisterousness makes her the acclaimed Netflix sci-fi TV show's real MVP, especially in Season 3. However, let me just say that if I had her as a sibling, I would not know what to do with myself.

(Image credit: Disney)

Matt McGuire (Lizzie McGuire)

Fun fact about myself: Lizzie McGuire first started airing on Disney Channel around the time my sibling was born. After getting pretty fed up with the ridiculously antagonizing rivalry between Hilary Duff's eponymous teen and her mischievous younger brother (played by Jake Thomas), I promised to never let my relationship with my sister evolve into anything remotely similar. So, I guess I have Matt to thank for that.

(Image credit: PBS)

D.W. Read (Arthur)

Young aardvark Arthur Read turned out to be such a decent kid and yet, it seems that barely any of those same values were passed down to his sister, D.W. While the 4-year-old is might not be the most annoying character on the beloved animated series, her spoiled attitude and brutal honesty is jarring, especially for a PBS Kids show.

(Image credit: Disney)

Cory Baxter (That's So Raven)

While That So Raven's Raven Baxter (Raven-Symoné) has the ability to see the future, she can't seem to notice that she can be deeply self-centered and bossy. However, her younger brother, Cory (Kyle Massey), is described in the first episode of the hit Disney Channel series as "a master in deceit and the art of psychological manipulations" and would typically apply these skills purely for his own benefit and to the detriment of others.

(Image credit: Hanna-Barbera Cartoons)

Dee Dee (Dexter’s Laboratory)

I will admit, the unusually intelligent and deeply arrogant title character of Dexter's Laboratory is someone I often had trouble warming to. On the other hand, I did empathize with him having to deal with his overactive and ditzy older sister, Dee Dee, and her tendency to make waste of his experiments on many occasions.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Ross Gellar (Friends)

Who says this list has to be exclusive to kids when there are also grown-up TV siblings as irritating as the most annoying character in the Friends cast, Ross Gellar? There are many reasons why David Schwimmer's character is just the worst and why his younger sister, Monica (Courteney Cox), is easily the more mature sibling. He is incessantly needy, hypocritical, and, perhaps worst of all, possessive over Rachel (Jennifer Aniston).

(Image credit: Warner Bros. / Cartoon Network)

Sarah (Ed, Edd N Eddy)

With the exception of, maybe, Nazz, just about all of the unsupervised youngsters from Ed, Edd n Eddy were a handful, especially the dim-witted Ed (Matt Hill). Of course, even he was an absolute prize when compared to his younger sister, Sarah (Janyse Jaud), who is one of the most terrifyingly short-tempered kids on the cul-de-sac.

(Image credit: Fox)

Laurie Forman (That ‘70s Show)

If it were not for Red (Kurtwood Smith) showing her favoritism, Laurie Forman would have taken a lot more heat from him and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) than her younger and meeker brother, Eric (Topher Grace), did on That '70s Show. Originally played by the late Lisa Robin Kelly before a casting shake-up brought in Christina Moore, Laurie constantly bullied her brother and belittled her mother, seduced Kelso (Ashton Kutcher) into cheating on Jackie (Mila Kunis) with her, and was even unfaithful in her green card marriage to Fez (Wilmer Valderama).

(Image credit: Paramount / Nickelodeon)

Timberly Johanssen (Hey Arnold!)

Some of the most distressing predicaments and misadventures that Arnold and Gerald went through on Hey Arnold! were caused by Gerald's younger sister, Timberly. For instance, there was the time the best friends tried their hand at selling chocolate turtles but lost all of their product when Timberly ate them, forcing them to make them from scratch.

(Image credit: Fox)

Kelly Bundy (Married... With Children)

If Bud Bundy (David Faustino) was not blessed with a far higher intelligence than his aggressively selfish older sister, Kelly (Christina Applegate), I might be inclined to call him the more annoying child from the iconic blue-collar TV show, Married... with Children. Either way, these siblings were already destined for ruin growing up in a household run by Al (Ed O'Neill) and Peg (Katey Segal).

(Image credit: Paramount / Nickelodeon)

Debbie Thornberry (The Wild Thornberrys)

On Nickelodeon's The Wild Thornberrys, the central character, Eliza (voiced by Lacey Chabert), always showed gratitude for the opportunity her parents gave her to travel the world and learn about different cultures and animal species. The same cannot be said about her conceited older sister, Debbie (Danielle Harris), who always had something to complain about on their many adventures.

(Image credit: ABC)

Wayne Arnold (The Wonder Years)

Growing up in the late 1960s and early 1970s did not look easy from the perspective of Kevin Arnold (Fred Savage), especially when you have an older brother like Wayne. Jason Hervey's character from The Wonder Years was TV's definitive nightmare sibling during its six-season run from 1988 to 1993.

(Image credit: Paramount)

Cindy Brady (The Brady Bunch)

For her naivety and tendency to tattle on her siblings, Cindy (Susan Olsen) is among the young characters from The Brady Bunch I would least like to have as a sibling.

(Image credit: CBS)

Alan Harper (Two And A Half Men)

Back when I watched Two and a Half Men, I always had empathy for Alan Harper (Jon Cryer) as a divorced father with perpetual struggles to find love and financial stability. However, for his hypocritical tendencies, sniveling pretentiousness, and for being a freeloader, I have more sympathy for the guy who has to live with him: his older brother, Charlie (Charlie Sheen).

(Image credit: Disney)

Liv Rooney (Liv And Maddie)

One of the reasons why Liv and Maddie is one of the best TV shows for Dove Cameron fans to watch is her impressive, Daytime Emmy-winning performance as both of the titular sisters, who could not be more different. While Maddie is smart and kindhearted, Liv is absent-minded and completely full of herself.

(Image credit: Nelvana Limited)

Max (Max & Ruby)

Both of the titular rabbit siblings from the Canadian children's program, Max & Ruby, have their faults, considering the older Ruby's bossy nature. However, the three-year-old Max and his rambunctiousness and overeagerness were known to test her patience quite often.