Dove Cameron: What To Watch If You Like The Singer/Actress

For a while, Dove Cameron was one of the most popular Disney Channel stars. The Disney Channel is known to produce singers and actors who make a name for themselves by being in various projects on the cable network, and then branch out. Past successful Disney Channel stars include Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Hilary Duff, the Jonas Brothers, Miley Cyrus, Cole and Dylan Sprouse, and Zendaya.

There are a lot more of these former Disney Channel regulars who have gone on to make a name for themselves beyond the Mouse House. Dove Cameron is one of the newer former Disney Channel stars trying to make an impression in the music and television and film industries.

She’s been taking on many different projects, as well as climbing the music charts. If you’re a preexisting fan, a new fan, or just curious about some of Dove Cameron’s past work, let us give you some recommendations on what to watch and where to catch her movies and shows.

Liv And Maddie (Disney+)

Liv and Maddie is a Disney Channel original TV show about twin sisters, Liv and Maddie (both played by Dove Cameron). They’re very different. Liv is a TV star who returns home after years away, while Maddie is the star athlete at their high school. Dove Cameron does such a good job at making these characters seem different, not just in their style, but mannerisms and voice, that some viewers probably wondered if they were really twins, before checking IMDB, of course.

Liv and Maddie was Cameron’s first major TV starring role and it earned her a lot of praise. She even won a 2018 Daytime Emmy for the role. Liv and Maddie was really the TV program that showcased Cameron’s potential as a singer and actress. It helped opened the door for future projects.

The Descendants Movies (Disney+)

Descendants is a series of Disney Channel original films directed by Kenny Ortega. They are some of the best Kenny Ortega movies. The films follow the children of Disney’s biggest heroes and villains, including Maleficent’s daughter Mal, and Belle and the Beast’s son Ben, played by Dove Cameron and Mitchell Hope. There are three main films in the Descendants series. The franchise also includes some specials and an upcoming movie spinoff series.

There is a reason why Disney keeps calling Kenny Ortega when they want to make a big musical movie: he’s an expert at it. The Descendants films have catchy music, likable characters, and a great lead with Cameron as Mal. She has the heroine heart that Disney loves, but a little bit of an edge to make her a true daughter of a Disney villain.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Disney+)

If you’re a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, then you likely remember S.H.I.E.L.D. being mentioned throughout the franchise. It wasn’t until 2013 that ABC created Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Its first season happened at a critical time that completely altered the future of the MCU , which meant some exciting changes for the show . Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. starts as a TV show about agents working for the secret government agency, S.H.I.E.L.D.

It begins as a group of experts discovering how to become a team and a family. The main cast of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. includes Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Brett Dalton, Chloe Bennet, Iain De Caestecker, and Elizabeth Henstridge. Dove Cameron appeared in six episodes of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. during Season 5. She played Ruby Hale, a major antagonist in that season. It was a different role from her usual good-girl characters.

Schmigadoon! (AppleTV+)

Schmigadoon! is an AppleTV+ original series about a couple who are trapped inside a musical town. Melissa (Cecily Strong) and Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) are having issues in their relationship and being forced to sing their feelings makes them reevaluate their love story. Schmigadoon! is a great TV show that spoofs many classic and well-known musicals.

The Schmigadoon! cast includes many Broadway stars and famous comedians. Dove Cameron plays Betsy McDonough, a flirty young girl looking for a man to marry. Schmigadoon! is a show that allows Cameron to showcase her many talents, including her singing ability. Schmigadoon! is definitely a show worth watching , and you may see Cameron in Schmigadoon! Season 2.

Dumplin’ (Netflix)

Dumplin’ is a story of a plus-size girl named Willowdean, nicknamed Dumplin’, who decides to enter her town’s beauty pageant in protest. Her actions inspire others who don’t fit pageant scene standards to join. Willowdean’s mother is a former pageant queen and runs it, so it creates tension between mother and daughter. Danielle Macdonald stars and Jennifer Aniston plays her mother.

Dove Cameron has a small role in Dumplin’ as pageant frontrunner, Bekah. She’s also a bit of a romantic rival to Willowdean, who has a budding romance with Bo (Luke Benward). Dove Cameron doesn’t have a huge role in the movie, but overall, Dumplin’ is an entertaining film about body acceptance and a coming-of-age story for a daughter and a mother.

Cloud 9 (Disney+)

Cloud 9 is a Disney Original movie that premiered in 2014. It stars Dove Cameron and Luke Benward. The film follows rich, slightly spoiled, Kayla Morgan (Dove Cameron) as she’s banned from her competitive snowboarding team after destroying property by accident. Kayla is not only banned but forced to work in the dog kennels with former snowboarding star Will Cloud (Luke Benward)

Will had a major injury after attempting the Cloud 9, a move that he created. Because of the incident, he has given up his snowboarding days. Cloud 9 isn’t one of the best Disney Channel original movies on Disney+ , but it’s a bit more unique than some of their other films. It has a bit of an old-school Disney Channel original movie tone. It feels like it fits with those Motocrossed, Brink!, and Johnny Tsunami types of Disney films.

It can be cheesy at times but has an overall good message for children and teens about nothing being impossible and always believing in yourself. Cameron also completely immerses herself into this fashionista, spoiled rich girl with a heart role.

Good Mourning (Amazon)

Good Mourning is a movie directed by Mod Sun and Machine Gun Kelly. It also stars Machine Gun Kelly, with Mod Sun having a supporting role. The film follows a TV actor who, after getting a text from his girlfriend, starts to spiral. This leads to a disastrous series of events. To make things worse, he has the biggest audition of his life coming up.

Good Mourning is a very goofy movie. You can expect that going into it, especially based on the film’s red band trailer and some revealing behind-the-scenes photos. If you want a silly movie, then Good Mourning fits that bill. The movie also has some great surprise cameos and plenty of meta-jokes about the directors’ lives. Good Mourning also has a really strong supporting cast, which includes Dove Cameron. She plays London’s (Machine Gun Kelly) new assistant, Olive. She has the "sane person surrounded by insane people" role. She plays it well in Good Mourning.

Barely Lethal (Tubi)

Barely Lethal is an A24 high school coming-of-age comedy movie about an orphaned assassin who runs away from her training facility to live her high school dreams. Things aren’t quite like in the movies. She becomes an instant outcast but eventually finds her place in the high school hierarchy.

Hailee Steinfeld stars as Megan. The supporting cast includes Sophie Turner, Jessica Alba, Samuel L. Jackson, Thomas Mann, and Dove Cameron, who plays Liz, someone whose family is hosting Megan. The film is a fun action film (with some questionable jokes), and overall takes the route of an airy action comedy.

R.L. Stine’s Monsterville: Cabinet of Souls (Amazon)

Monsterville: Cabinet of Souls is based on R.L. Stine’s novel of the same name. It follows Beth (Dove Cameron) as she suspects that the new Halloween carnival may be more than it appears. She’s right. The carnival starts to take Beth’s friends one-by-one. It’s run by Dr. Hysteria (Andrew Kavadas), who feeds on the souls of these teens.

He obtains their souls by showing them their greatest fantasy. They then have their souls put in his cabinet for him to feed on until they’re completely drained up. He also turns these teens into monsters for his carnival. Monsterville: Cabinet of Souls is a typical R.L. Stine adaptation; it’s creepy and a bit scary. Dove Cameron does a good job of making Beth pure of heart to fight off these devious creatures.

Shameless (Netflix)

Shameless is a Showtime original TV show that aired from 2011-2021. It follows the Gallaghers, a dysfunctional family living on the South Side of Chicago. They often find themselves in morally questionable or dangerous situations as a product of their own bad behavior. However, most of this dangerous behavior is due to their terrible parents, mainly their father Frank, played by William H. Macy.

The Shameless cast includes Emmy Rossum, Jeremy Allen White, and Cameron Monaghan. Dove Cameron appeared on two episodes of Shameless. She originated the Holly Herkimer character in the second season, and appeared in the episodes “Father’s Day” and “A Beautiful Mess.” Danika Yarosh took over the role in Shameless Season 4 and 5. In Season 2, Holly is a character in Debbie’s (Emma Kenney) class who is a bit older because she failed fourth grade a few times. She also has a crush on Lip (White). According to IMDB, it’s Cameron’s first major screen credit. She only briefly appears in these episodes, but if you want to see her TV beginnings, Shameless is where to start.

