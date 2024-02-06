Another Big Bang Theory Spinoff Is Already In The Works After Young Sheldon, But How Does Kunal Nayyar Feel About It?

It’s been less than five years since The Big Bang Theory ended its 12-season run, and reports of a second spinoff being in the works have already started circulating. With the prequel series Young Sheldon coming to an end this year, fans will be able to look forward to more in the Big Bang universe, and not just with the reported Georgie and Mandy-centered show that's on the way. That's because, it was announced last year that creator Chuck Lorre is creating a new TBBT offshoot at Max, and Kunal Nayyar has some thoughts about it.

Chuck Lorre gave an update on the spinoff last November, saying it was “prenatal” but that the project seemed to be slowly moving forward. Plot details are still unknown, and there isn’t any guarantee that any familiar faces will show up. Regardless, Kunal Nayyar, who portrayed the lovable particle astrophysicist Rajesh Koothrappali, tells TVLine that's he's not in the loop when it comes to the production:

To be honest, I have not heard anything about this other than what the media has spun out. I’m not entirely sure what it’s about.

While that doesn’t necessarily mean the Trolls alum won’t be involved in some way, it does seem like details on the show are being kept on a need-to-know basis. With that, it's understandable that the actor isn't aware of what's going on. Still, because The Big Bang Theory only ended in 2019, he thinks it’s a little too soon for him to consider any type of revival, reboot or spinoff:

To be honest, it feels a little too soon. Can you do a [revival] only four years after your show ends? That’s not a reunion show; that’s just another season. If [the spinoff] were to happen, we’ll see what the universe says.

Kunal Nayyar’s thinking does make sense. It hasn’t even been five years yet since the show ended, and already even more plans to expand the franchise. It does sound like he’s not opposed to reprising his role if needed, though. I'm definitely curious to see what Chuck Lorre will come up with.

Big Bang did end on a pretty perfect note so, if the spinoff were a direct continuation of that, there would be a lot of expectations. It might also be tough to get the OG cast on board, as they've moved on to other projects. Of course, there's also the possibility that this is just another series set in the show’s universe and not necessarily one that involves the fan-favorite crew directly.

Meanwhile, the cast of The Big Bang Theory still remain close to this day, and sometimes even cross paths when working together. Most recently, Kunal Nayyar reunited with Melissa Rauch on Night Court as a guest star. The two co-stars still appear to have love for each other, though I'm not sure if that bond will translate into them returning for the supposed spinoff (if needed). Time will tell how the development process plays out and whether other members of the cast will weigh in as time goes on.

Hopefully, more information on The Big Bang Theory spinoff is revealed soon. In the meantime, you can check out the OG show using a Max subscription.