One Big Bang Theory Vet's Retirement News Is Disappointing To Hear, But I'm Still Hopeful The Character Can Live On

It's an exciting time if you're a fan of The Big Bang Theory. Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage secured a Season 2 renewal on CBS, and the sequel spinoff, Stuart Fails To Save The Universe, is on its way to streaming for those with a Max subscription. Amidst all this success, there's bound to be a long future for TBBT, but unfortunately, it looks like more adventures with the adult Missy Cooper are off the table after the actress announced she's quitting.

Actress Courtney Henggeler announced via her Substack that she's retiring from acting, and while some may point to her latest role in Cobra Kai as a go-to career highlight, I'll forever remember her as Sheldon's twin sister on The Big Bang Theory. Losing her from this unvierse the show bums me out, especially as someone who has long thought Missy deserves her own spinoff.

(Image credit: CBS)

Why Courtney Henggeler's Retirement Is A Big Loss For The Big Bang Theory

While she only appeared in three episodes in the entire series, Courtney Henggeler's appearance as Missy Cooper ultimately laid the framework for the character's personality in Young Sheldon. While she was never a highlight on The Big Bang Theory, the legwork in establishing the character in the prequels, including Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, has fleshed out Missy.

It gave me hope we'd see Henggeler return as the character down the line for a Missy spinoff, which doesn't seem possible now that she's taken her final bow in acting.

(Image credit: Max)

I Still Hope We'll Get A Missy Cooper Spinoff Someday

While Courtney Henggeler's retirement nixes the chances at spinoff with the adult Missy set around the same time as The Big Bang Theory, I do hope there are still chances of this happening eventually. After all, we're still getting scenes with Raegan Revord in the role, so she's still available to take over the mantle as "Adult Missy" at some point further down the line.

While Missy Cooper is still a rebellious teenager in Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, Revord is seventeen. With two spinoffs already occupying the television space, she could be in adulthood by the time one of them wraps up, meaning we could finally get a Missy-centric spinoff with Revord as the star.

That's assuming, of course, that there's interest in The Big Bang Theory years down the road. So far, it's been a successful road with the flagship show pulling in unprecedented viewership numbers for modern television, and Young Sheldon going out on its own terms despite having strong ratings.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While Revord has secured a recurring role on Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, she's also keeping busy elsewhere in Hollywood. She was just cast in Night Court to co-star alongside The Big Bang Theory's Melissa Rauch, which should be a fun watch while I continue to have hopes for this Missy spinoff happening one day, presumably on Max with the rest of the franchise.

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

The Big Bang Theory is exclusively available to stream over on Max. Pay $9.99 a month for its With Ads plan, and with three tiers available, there's no shortage of ways to customize your experience. You can also prepay for a year and save up to 20%.

Until then, I'm wishing the best for Courtney Henggeler in retirement, and watching Missy Cooper when she pops up on Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. Catch new episodes on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS, or stream Season 1 with a Paramount+ subscription.