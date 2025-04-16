Kaley Cuoco's Streaming Show Just Got Canceled, But I'm Glad Her New Ad With Big Bang Theory's Johnny Galecki Is Here To Soothe The Pain

A real good news / bad news sitch.

leonard and penny standing outside apartment door on the big bang theory
(Image credit: HBO Max)

As The Big Bang Theory’s streaming spinoff continues coming together, the sitcom’s superstar cast members thankfully continue crossing paths in other universes. It was just yesterday that we learned Melissa Rauch and Simon Helberg are teaming up again on NBC’s Night Court, and on the very same day, a new ad hit the web with real-life friends Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki, who moved from Hollywood to Tennessee years ago.

Unfortunately, that excellent and unexpected reunion between the Penny and Leonard portrayers was buoyed by the unfortunate news that Cuoco’s latest streaming effort has been canceled. Let’s address this more negative news first before diving into happier times.

Based On A True Story Canceled After Two Seasons

Chris Messina and Kaley Cuoco with a baby in Based on a True Story.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Well ahead of Kaley Cuoco’s twisty mystery The Flight Attendant getting the ax at Max, she branched her talents out to Peacock for the podcast-centric comedy thriller Based on a True Story, opposite The Mindy Project vet Chris Messina. The first season debuted in 2023 to enough widespread acclaim to spark a second-season renewal a few months later.

By and large, Season 2 was received in a similarly positive light by both critics and audiences, as Cuoco and Messina’s Ava and Nathan continued investigating whether or not a serial killer is in their immediate midst. And it had a particularly memorable ending that set up a potentially deadlier third season. But since Peacock hasn’t ever been up front with its viewership totals, it’s unclear how either season has performed in terms of total audience stats.

Penny (Kaley Cuoco) and Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) exchange facts on The Big Bang Theory

(Image credit: CBS)

Kaley Cuoco’s Sweet Big Bang Theory Reunion With Jim Parson This Weekend Has Me Feeling Nostalgic

So only assumptions can be made about whether those numbers factored into the streaming service execs’ decision to cancel the show, as reported by Variety. The site also reported that Peacock also canceled Adam Pally and Steph Curry’s comedy Mr. Throwback.

Thankfully, this was far from the only career fire that Kaley Cuoco has been stoking. In March 2025, the actress and producer was reported to have signed on for another thriller series titled Vanished, where she’ll play a woman whose boyfriend goes missing during a train trip to Paris. And you can bet that situation doesn’t get any easier the more she realizes how little she actually knew about him.

From that bit of good news to the next we go, even if a mobile gaming commercial isn't the most obvious spot for a Big Bang Theory reunion.

Check Out Kaley Cuoco And Johnny Galecki's New Ad

Royal Kingdom I Johnny & Kaley I Game Night - YouTube Royal Kingdom I Johnny & Kaley I Game Night - YouTube
Watch On

What a fun ad! To the point where it's all the more surprising that Johnny Galecki stepped away from on-screen acting after The Big Bang Theory wrapped. Granted, he did it to shift his focus to family life, and seemingly not for any all-around disinterest in the work itself. I can imagine that it might be easier for him to agree to take on projects like this when filming on a severely limited time-frame and involves one of his closest former co-stars.

I gotta give it to publisher Dream Games and anyone else involved for this kind of marketing prowess with Royal Kingdom, at least when it comes to attracting players from older demographics who might have more disposable income to throw at mobile gaming. I dunno how many youngins will being going nutso over seeing Cuoco and Galecki sharing the screen again, but the more the merrier.

The company is on a bit of a tear with its advertising campaign this week. Beyond Big Bang, Royal Kingdom also gave Friends fans something to cheer for with an ad featuring Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox. As well as spots starring LeBron James, Jimmy Fallon, Kevin Hart, Shakira, Sofia Vergara and Amy Poehler.

