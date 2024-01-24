Night Court Is Giving Melissa Rauch A Huge Big Bang Theory Reunion That Might Give Fans Some Weird Feelings
I can't wait for these potentially awkward vibes.
Night Court’s second season has been a hotbed for TV reunions. Melissa Rauch talked to us about welcoming past Big Bang Theory guest star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and she most recently paired back up with former Black Monday co-star Paul Scheer, who told us what a “dream” it was. (Scheer also reteamed with fellow Human Giant vet Rob Huebel in the ep.) Now, Rauch is getting a huge TBBT reunion by way of Kunal Nayyar, though the role may spark some weird feelings in fans. Yay, but eek?
As soon as Melissa Rauch’s network TV reunion was cemented with Night Court’s revival, Big Bang Theory fans began calling for the NBC sitcom to find a way to make reunions happen. Having the beloved Raj actor around will surely be a delight for everyone who can’t stop watching Bernadette and Howard’s foibles with a Max subscription. Check out the first look at his arrival, per TVLine:
A post shared by TVLine (@tvline)
A photo posted by on
To be sure, Nayyar’s character could just be pointing to Abby Stone’s neck from very close up in an awkward way, but TVLine hints that the touch might mean something more, especially with Abby holding those flowers.
Kunal Nayyar will be taking on the role of Martini Toddwallis — A+ name — a fashion designer known across the globe for his fetching fits. But when audiences meet up with him in the episode airing on February 6, he’ll be in the midst of a creative block, and the episode synopsis hints that he’ll find a bit of “inspiration and maybe even a new muse” when he passes through the courtroom.
Sure, the idea of a new muse could be completely innocent, which reads about as likely as Martini pointing to Abby’s neck. As viewers know, Abby and Rand split up at the end of Season 1, and she’s been reflecting on that decision and her current state of single-ness, or pickle-ness, as it were. And her face in the first look isn’t beaming with a “being nice to strangers” smile.
Will Big Bang Theory fans be able to suspend disbelief in order to watch "Martini" getting sweet on and making out with "Abby," or will it just seem like Raj and Bernadette are totally going behind Howard's back with all these shenanigans? Obviously we're all mature beings who can tell the difference between one show's fiction and another show's fiction. It's just whether our brains will allow us to be so logical.
I'd be remiss if I wrapped this story without talking about the biggest Season 2 reunion of all for longtime fans of Night Court: John Larroquette's Dan and former co-star Marsha Warfield's Roz. It was awesome to see Roz back in action, as it were, and both stars talked to CinemaBlend about how much they enjoyed working together again after all those years.
Night Court airs new episodes Tuesday nights on NBC at 8:00 p.m. ET, and they’re available to stream the next day with a Peacock subscription. Mark those calendars for Kunal Nayyar's arrival on February 6!
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
What Was It Like Witnessing Jason Kelce And Taylor Swift's Viral Moments In Person? Travis Kelce's Brother And A Bills Fan Break Down The 'Rowdy' Experience
The This Is Us Cast Shared Sweet Support After Sterling K Brown’s Nomination, But His Son Was Unimpressed: ‘Until You Get An Oscar, Just Keep It Down A Little Bit’
Most Popular
By Dirk Libbey
By Laura Hurley
By Nick Venable
By Laura Hurley
By Adam Holmes