Another Chrisley Has Been Thrown In The Slammer After A Bar Slap

Todd and Julie Chrisley, the parents from the former USA Network show Chrisley Knows Best, recently spent their second Christmas behind bars as they continue to serve time for bank fraud and tax evasion. Just a couple of weeks into the new year, another member of the reality TV family was in jail as well, after their son Chase Chrisley was accused of allegedly slapping a bar manager and hitting him with a chair.

Chase Chrisley was arrested on Thursday, January 9, TMZ reports, for an incident earlier in the week at a Twin Peaks bar in Georgia. He was booked into Fulton County Jail on the misdemeanor charge of simple battery, where he reportedly took a mug shot and was released on $10,000 bond.

On January 6, a 911 call came in from Twin Peaks manager Brendon Nash, who — according to audio obtained by TMZ — reported that a drunk and aggressive suspect had assaulted him with a chair. Nash can reportedly be heard telling someone not to touch him, and then the manager said the patron in question — presumably Chase Chrisley — had just slapped him, which TMZ said was audible on the recording. Chrisley then left the bar and was arrested days later.

The Chrisley family has been pretty open about how much they’ve struggled without their parents around. Savannah Chrisley has been particularly outspoken on her podcast Unlocked about how she’s been affected, so it can’t be easy to now have a third family member with legal issues. I also can’t help but wonder how Todd and Julie feel, assuming they know by now that this happened and that there’s little they can do to help their son.

Chase Chrisley is the oldest of Todd Chrisley’s children with Julie (he shares two older children, Lindsie and Kyle, with ex-wife Teresa Terry). Chase, 28, appeared on Chrisley Knows Best, which aired from 2014 to 2023, when it was canceled amid Todd and Julie’s legal issues . He also starred alongside his younger sister Savannah, 27, in the spinoff Growing Up Chrisley, which premiered in 2019 and ran for four seasons before being canceled alongside the flagship show. (Both series can be streamed with a Peacock subscription .)

In 2023 it was reported that there was another show in the works for the Chrisley siblings , which Chase said would address how they’re getting through day-to-day without their parents and also be able to give updates on Todd and Julie’s situations, as well as other members of their family. However, after Savannah Chrisley was revealed to be the Afghan Hound on The Masked Singer in March 2024, she said things were up in the air with that.

Chase Chrisley opened up about how his parents’ guilty verdict had affected him back in 2022 on Savannah’s podcast, and while he said they were going through a “terrible, terrible situation,” it made him have a bigger appreciation for things. He said:

It's made me do a lot of reflecting and just kind of figuring out who I am now as a man and who I wanna be in 10 years, and then 10 years from there and 10 years from there.

I’m sure that getting arrested after an alleged bar fight was not in that 10-year plan, but it seems that Chase — and likely more of the Chrisleys — may still be struggling with everything his family has been through over the past couple of years.