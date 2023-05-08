Ariel Winter Is Basically Jessica Rabbit In Space Rocking Bright Red Hair And An Astronaut Suit For New TV Show

In the three years since Modern Family ended, much of the cast has been busy and has moved onto other ventures. Ariel Winter has mostly laid low from a professional standpoint but is now gearing up for her big return to TV. The actress was recently confirmed to be joining William Shatner for Stars on Mars. The show will see an ensemble of celebrities facing off with each other in the hopes of being crowned the brightest star in the galaxy. Winter has yet to earn that title, but she's already shining brightly in new photos that show her rocking Jessica Rabbit-esque hair and an astronaut suit.

Ariel Winter took to Instagram to show off her red-headed look and cosmic getup. Ironically (or maybe un-ironically), her long locks possess a color that similar to the shade of the Red Planet. Needless to say, she certainly doesn't look like as much like Alex Dunphy as she much as she resembles Roger Rabbit's iconic mate. Check out the videos and photo in the post below:

This is a striking fit, and that's saying a lot because the 25-year-old actresses has showed off some other unique looks in the past. With the color of her hair, I'd say that she's more than ready to compete on the reality series. She's really working it but, of course, we mean no disrespect to the greatness that is Jessica herself.

The upcoming out-of-this world Fox series will see the group of celebrities -- consisting of actors, athletes and more -- take on different quests given to them by Mission Control a.k.a. William Shatner. Contestants will seek to survive weekly eliminations to become the last “celebronaut” standing. Marshawn Lynch, Natasha Leggero and Christopher Mintz-Plasse are just a few of the stars that the Modern Family alum will go toe to toe with.

Ariel Winter’s Stars on Mars gig comes nearly a year after she revealed why she left Hollywood for a more low-key life in Virginia, after living in LA for most of her life. She didn’t necessarily leave the industry, though. She just wanted a change in her life, so, during the pandemic, Winter decided to leave the city with her boyfriend. Some probably wondered how she'd return to TV, and this is certainly an interesting way to do it.

This series is a bit different than what most are used to seeing from the actress doing. (And her reserved character, Alex Dunphy, certainly wouldn't have participated in such a competition.) Still, it'll be refreshing to see her take on such an endeavor. I'm confident that she has what it takes to make it to the top and, even if she doesn't win, she'll look fabulous while competing.

Stars on Mars doesn't seem to be quite as brutal as Fox’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. Still, I'd expect William Shatner to really put Ariel Winter and co. to the test. The series premieres Monday, June 5 as part of the 2023 TV schedule, so be sure to tune in to see if Winter has the right stuff to become the winner!