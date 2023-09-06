Ariel Winter Shows Off New F-Bomb Tattoo That Her Modern Family Parents Might Not Approve Of, But I'm Loving It

While some Modern Family fans will probably forever see star Ariel Winter through the prism of her role as the brainy middle child Alex Dunphy, the actress has obviously continued to age and mature outside of that fictional world. At 25, she’s coming off of her first big reality competition series , Fox’s Stars on Mars, and the sky's the limit for what she could jump into next. Though some tattoo-covering makeup may be needed if she aims to join any family-friendly ventures, as the new body art she’s showing off features an A+ F-bomb that her former TV parents might not be so approving of.

Winter, who embraced life as a (dyed) redhead ahead of Stars on Mars, took to Instagram to give fans an early peek at her newest tattoo, which is a fun and wonderfully impolite riff on modern-day Sweethearts candies. Check it out below.

(Image credit: Ariel Winter Instagram)

Ariel Winter’s newest piece of tattoo excellence comes from SwampTats, real name Alexander Morales, and while it’s not colorful enough to actually be mistaken for one of the classic conversation heart treats, I’d love to have a bunch of them that say “Go Fuck Yourself.” It’s not so much a conversation as a way to end one, but then being quiet AF for a while never hurt anybody, amirite?

As for her top two hearts, I love the idea of having the word Cozy written someone on one's person. You can pretend it's a button, and then press it, and feel cozy. The same is possibly true for the Go Fuck Yourself option, and one can imagine that she would use it with reckless abandon in reference to her temporary Stars on Mars co-star Lance Armstrong after his controversial transgender athletes tirade, though results may vary.

I'm not sure that Alex Dunphy would be so quick to proudly display a permanent F-bomb on her person, but I kinda think Ty Burrell's Phil would be secretly into it even if he joined in a shared front with Julie Bowen's Claire in questioning the choice. Luke would be all about that shit, though.

SwampTats also shared a pic and video of Ariel Winter after being inked up, along with a sweet caption, as seen below.

A post shared by single needle tattoo // micro realism (@swamptats) A photo posted by on

They aren't Sweet Tarts, but the lovely message is effective all the same. At least he didn't call them Nerds, I guess.