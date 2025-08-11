Modern Family's Lily Actress Explains Why She's Changing Her Name To Start Up A New Career In Music

The Modern Family cast remain as unmistakable faces and stars in Hollywood. Together, during their 11 Season run, they helped change the face of present network television, and in the process, became one of the all-time greatest sitcoms . Since their finale, the ensemble has gone onto new projects , including the Lily Tucker-Pritchett actress, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons. Her latest endeavor includes a full pivot into a music career along with an explanation of why she’s going by Frances Anderson now.

Anderson joins a long line of stars who have different stage names and shared with E! News about the name switch. In addition to it being a part of her legal name, there’s both a sentimental and logical factor that play into the updated moniker. But, also, the now 18-year-old revealed that she’s interested to have her Lily fame on a different page as her new EP Drowned goes public (out now), as she said:

Frances is actually part of my legal name—it’s my middle name, and it’s after my mom’s old family friend. I thought, one, it was a bit shorter than ‘Aubrey Anderson-Emmons.’ I do have a long, hyphenated last name. I wanted to switch it up and I wanted people to see a new side of me. And I wanted to create a space specifically just for music. And I’m so excited for everybody to hear the songs on the EP, and I’m so grateful.

It’s hard to believe that the Lily actress has not only grown up (she attended prom last year ) but moved on from acting. At least for the moment. As a fan, I’m excited to check out this EP and support the change of pace for her. It seems to be a smart move for young multi-talented stars who want to dabble in multiple industries. Stranger Things star Joe Keery performs under his stage name, Djo and has been very successful with it. Hopefully Anderson follows in his footsteps.

She also opened up about her new career path, and that she has plenty of aspirations regarding the subject. After Modern Family ended in 2020 (available for streaming with a Hulu subscription or Peacock subscription ), Anderson was only 12 at the time and returned to a pretty typical upbringing. She returned to school, singing and started (and continues to run) a FoodMania Review on YouTube with her mom. In the past few years, she learned to write and play music and that’s what really set her dreams into motion, saying:

I learned how to play guitar during COVID. And I learned to really write during my high school music class, and before then I’ve always been a singer. One of my big dreams in life was to be on Broadway. I’m still hoping to do that one day—fingers crossed.

The break and redirection sounds like the perfect next step in Frances Anderson’s re-entry into the public eye. Five years for a determined and mature tween can bring them pretty far, it seems! I’m excited for how she’ll fare in her chosen field after speaking about her hesitations in recommending child acting to young kids. I think she’d nail a Broadway role, if she does pursue more projects.

Here’s hoping the actress turned singer will hit some high notes as Frances Anderson and forges a separate path from her Aubrey Anderson-Emmons fame. Though, the 2025 TV guide , or any since 2020, haven’t been quite the same without Lily and her family.