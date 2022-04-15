As A Million Little Things Approaches Its 'Biggest Cliffhanger' Yet, The Creator Has Good News For Fans

A Million Little Things seems to have found its groove bringing the soapy drama to the late-night crowd. Season 4 of the ABC series has been chock-full of obstacles for our Boston circle of friends, with new romances for Eddie and Katherine, a health scare for Gary, and Maggie, Regina and Rome all confronting trauma from their pasts. But creator DJ Nash isn’t done yet, and it sounds like he’s ramping up to something really big, as he provided an update on the future of the series that should have Millionaires stocking up on popcorn.

Season 4 opened by saying a sad goodbye to Delilah (Stephanie Szostak), and since then even her kids Sophie (Lizzy Greene) and Danny (Chance Hurstfield) have been in and out. Of all the situations we’ve seen our heroes through this season, DJ Nash told TV Insider he’s working on something big for the May 18 season finale , and it sounds like it might have something to do with the woman who’s been noticeably missing:

The pressure of being away and having Delilah away gets to this friend group and this family in a significant way. We’re in line to have our biggest cliffhanger of the series, and this is coming off of a pretty big cliffhanger last season. We’re really excited about where we set the friends up and the stories we’re thinking about for next season.

Season 3 of A Million Little Things ended with Gary showing up at Peter’s house and — with the help of Christopher (the father of another of Peter’s victims) — nearly killing the sex offender. That's a pretty huge cliffhanger to try to outdo! It’s interesting that DJ Nash mentioned the cliffhanger when commenting about Delilah. Will we see her again, and what could she do that would leave us more in shock than Gary’s attack, short of killing Peter herself? (Although, considering what Peter did to Sophie, and with Eddie — the father of her child — now dating Peter’s ex, maybe murder isn’t off the table. Just kidding, I hope!)

But with no official word yet from ABC on A Million Little Things’ future, is a cliffhanger the best route to go? Should DJ Nash risk such an event in his Season 4 finale if there’s a chance AMLT will never see Season 5? It turns out the showrunner asked the same question, and it sounds like he got good news from people at the network:

We had a very direct conversation with a bunch of folks over at the studio and our partners at the network on very high levels about [whether we] do a cliffhanger or are we doing another season, and everyone pushed for us to not finish up the story. I am excited for what Season 5 would be. I talked to people recently about, do we shoot one scene that wraps things up? Or what? Everyone has really pushed for us to stick to this cliffhanger. The way the writers’ room [tells] that story is really, really moving. I was there for the shooting of the finale, and it’s some of the best performances I’ve seen from this cast.

It sounds like DJ Nash got the go-ahead from “high levels” at ABC to move forward with the cliffhanger, so I sure hope they follow through with that renewal news! A Million Little Things has been a hit in the Live+7 ratings , pulling in most of its viewers in the seven days following its airing, probably due to its late weeknight time slot. If and when the drama sees a Season 5 renewal, those numbers will likely be a factor in the decision.