As A Million Little Things Approaches Its 'Biggest Cliffhanger' Yet, The Creator Has Good News For Fans
Season 4's finale sounds big!
A Million Little Things seems to have found its groove bringing the soapy drama to the late-night crowd. Season 4 of the ABC series has been chock-full of obstacles for our Boston circle of friends, with new romances for Eddie and Katherine, a health scare for Gary, and Maggie, Regina and Rome all confronting trauma from their pasts. But creator DJ Nash isn’t done yet, and it sounds like he’s ramping up to something really big, as he provided an update on the future of the series that should have Millionaires stocking up on popcorn.
Season 4 opened by saying a sad goodbye to Delilah (Stephanie Szostak), and since then even her kids Sophie (Lizzy Greene) and Danny (Chance Hurstfield) have been in and out. Of all the situations we’ve seen our heroes through this season, DJ Nash told TV Insider he’s working on something big for the May 18 season finale, and it sounds like it might have something to do with the woman who’s been noticeably missing:
Season 3 of A Million Little Things ended with Gary showing up at Peter’s house and — with the help of Christopher (the father of another of Peter’s victims) — nearly killing the sex offender. That's a pretty huge cliffhanger to try to outdo! It’s interesting that DJ Nash mentioned the cliffhanger when commenting about Delilah. Will we see her again, and what could she do that would leave us more in shock than Gary’s attack, short of killing Peter herself? (Although, considering what Peter did to Sophie, and with Eddie — the father of her child — now dating Peter’s ex, maybe murder isn’t off the table. Just kidding, I hope!)
But with no official word yet from ABC on A Million Little Things’ future, is a cliffhanger the best route to go? Should DJ Nash risk such an event in his Season 4 finale if there’s a chance AMLT will never see Season 5? It turns out the showrunner asked the same question, and it sounds like he got good news from people at the network:
It sounds like DJ Nash got the go-ahead from “high levels” at ABC to move forward with the cliffhanger, so I sure hope they follow through with that renewal news! A Million Little Things has been a hit in the Live+7 ratings, pulling in most of its viewers in the seven days following its airing, probably due to its late weeknight time slot. If and when the drama sees a Season 5 renewal, those numbers will likely be a factor in the decision.
Whatever the showrunner is cooking up for the Season 4 finale, I have no doubt it will be intense, especially by the way he described the writers room and the performances that the cast are giving. I’ll definitely be tuning in! A Million Little Things airs at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesdays on ABC. Be sure to check out our 2022 TV schedule to see what new and returning shows are premiering soon.
