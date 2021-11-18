A Million Little Things: Did Eddie Just Screw Up Sophie's Recovery From Her Assault?

Spoiler alert! The following story contains spoilers for the Season 4 episode of A Million Little Things, “Stay.”

Just when A Million Little Things seemed to be moving past the whole Peter sexual assault story, they pulled it right back around in an unexpected way in the episode “Stay.” In the episode, Eddie asked a woman out on a date to Sophie’s open mic night who — surprise! — turned out to be Anna, Peter’s ex-wife who left him after she learned he was a sex criminal. She and Eddie agreed starting a relationship would be too complicated for Sophie, but with the way they left things, I’m not convinced Anna is out of the picture. Is there a possibility that could derail Sophie’s recovery?

When Sophie saw who Eddie's date was, she stormed off, thinking she'd once again been betrayed by the adults in her life. It was disheartening, since in the six months that elapsed since Sophie exposed Peter’s abusive ways on a podcast, Sophie had appeared to be in a better place. Eddie was helping her prepare for the audition that Peter robbed her of, and while Sophie still wasn’t on speaking terms with Gary, it looked like he was in the clear regarding the attack that hospitalized Peter.

Eddie's bringing Anna to Sophie's house so that Anna could apologize was already crossing a boundary he had no business crossing. Sophie did hear Anna out, as she said she was sorry for calling Sophie a liar after the podcast was released, and Eddie and Anna decided to end things there. Good job, Eddie. End of story, right? Not necessarily.

When Anna left, she told Eddie she’d seen him in the music store where she worked, and there was an obvious chemistry there. I do not think this was the last we’ve seen of Anna. And it's not like it's hard to imagine Eddie letting Sophie down. Sophie has a well-documented history of being failed by her parents, Gary, and even Eddie, as it wasn’t all that long ago that Sophie was smashing his guitars for having a love child with her mom.

How is Sophie not supposed to think about the man who sexually assaulted her if his wife starts dating the father of her half-sister? Don’t get me wrong. It’s great to see Eddie get back on the horse, so to speak, and have success in his first foray into the dating world since his accident and divorce (unlike poor Katherine, who got “flushed and rushed” on her first date with a woman). But does it have to be Anna?

We’ll have to wait at least a couple of weeks to find out, as A Million Little Things returns December 1 for the Season 4 winter finale. And while there’s no mention of Anna in the episode description, we can probably expect to hear the song Sophie was inspired to write by Anna’s saying that Peter is still taking from her even though they aren’t together anymore. Here’s what the episode description says for “The Things We Keep Inside”:

Rome and Regina finally reunite after months apart only to find that things feel off. Maggie does some research as her stalker situation intensifies, while Sophie plays Eddie a song she wrote. Gary helps an old friend.

A Million Little Things will return December 1 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. Be sure to check out our 2021 TV Schedule to see what’s coming up through the end of the year.