We Finally Know When Black-ish Is Ending (Plus Some Very Special Grey's Anatomy Finale News)

Having kept audiences warm-hearted and laughing since 2014, ABC’s black-ish is one of many beloved TV shows coming to an end in 2022 , with Season 8 being its swan song . While this season was unfortunately shorter than those in the past, the eps feel that much more important with the final episode just around the corner. ABC has finally revealed exactly when the big finale will air, along with those of other big shows like Grey’s Anatomy, and Andre and Bow will be leaving us sooner than one might think.

With its most recent episode setting up Pops and Ruby's imminent exit that was at one point meant to set up the spinoff old-ish , black-ish is now set for its final two episodes, and the series finale will be airing on Tuesday, April 19, at 9:30 p.m. ET, according to Deadline . I know some fans out there no doubt thought the show would be airing into May and wrapping up alongside the network’s other big season finales, but there just aren’t enough episodes for that to happen.

At this point, black-ish’s series finale hasn’t yet revealed its title, nor its general synopsis, so we’re not entirely sure how Kenya Barris & Co. will set the story up to close out. But you can bet there will be laughs, tears, probably some judgy eyebrow work from Anthony Anderson, and Tracee Ellis-Ross being a queen as always. While that last installment will unfortunately only be a normal-length half-hour, it will be immediately followed by a finale special that will feature the cast and crew reflecting on the past eight seasons and saying goodbye to a classic TV family.

(Image credit: abc)

ABC has plenty of new and returning shows hitting the 2022 premiere schedule later in the year, but there are a bunch of other shows beyond black-ish that need to wrap up their current seasons first. One of those shows is the medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, which has kept viewers on edge each year over star and executive producer Ellen Pompeo’s deciding to call it quits or stick it out as Meredith Grey for another season. We do already know that Season 19 is coming , and it looks like Season 18 will be wrapping up in a big and special way.

Both Grey’s Anatomy and its lead-in drama Station 19 were granted two-hour season finales, with the firehouse series’ conclusion airing a week earlier than the Grey’s finale. What’s more, ABC’s 2021-2022 TV season basically ends with the medical drama’s capper, as it will be the last finale to air, with a slot set for Thursday, May 26. Will that be the episode that sets up some kind of Minnesota-set spinoff, or will the story find a way to bring Meredith back to Seattle for good? Or could both situations happen somehow?

Check out the full lineup of season finales for ABC below!

Tuesday, April 12

Abbott Elementary Season 1 Finale - 9:00 p.m. ET

Tuesday, April 19

black-ish Series Finale - 9:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 15

The Rookie Season 4 Finale - 10:00 p.m. ET

Monday, May 16

The Good Doctor Season 5 Finale - 10:00 p.m. ET

Wednesday, May 18

The Goldbergs Season 9 Finale - 8:00 p.m. ET

The Wonder Years Season 1 Finale - 8:30 p.m. ET

The Conners Season 4 Finale - 9:00 p.m. ET

Home Economics Season 2 Finale - 9:30 p.m. ET

A Million Little Things Season 4 Finale - 10:00 p.m. ET

Thursday, May 19

Station 19 Season 5 Finale - 8:00 p.m. ET

Big Sky Season 2 Finale - 10:00 p.m. ET

Thursday, May 26

Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Finale - 8:00 p.m. ET

It should be quite an exciting May for just about everything airing on ABC, but before that month even arrives, fans can look forward to one final farewell from black-ish on Tuesday, April 19, even if it's hard for Anthony Anderson to go through with it.