As A When Calls The Heart Fan, I’m Nervous After Hearing Erin Krakow And Kevin McGarry Tease What Lies Ahead For Elizabeth And Nathan

When Calls the Heart is in the midst of its 12th season on the 2025 TV schedule, and Hope Valley is still as dramatic and romantic as ever. The Hallmark staple is a well-oiled machine that has been pumping out episodes since 2014, and up until their kiss in the Season 11 finale, Elizabeth and Nathan were fighting their feelings for each other. While the two are happy together now, I’m a bit worried after hearing Erin Krakow and Kevin McGarry’s tease about what’s next for them.

The love triangle on WCTH went on for many seasons between Elizabeth, Lucas, and Nathan, and for a while, it really did seem like Elizabeth and Lucas were going to be together forever. That all changed in Season 10, however, when Elizabeth realized she had feelings for Nathan. Even though it still took some time for them to get together, they are now in the honeymoon phase of their relationship. However, both Krakow and McGarry teased a “big” challenge coming for the couple while speaking with Swooon, and the Nathan actor shared how it might rock Hope Valley:

It’s very poignant to the time we are in, 1921, and not only does it shatter their world, it shatters the entire community. It’s an intense thing that happens.

That is definitely worrisome, not only for Elizabeth and Nathan, who finally seem so happy together but for the entire town. The 1920s, while known for bringing the party, were a tough time in history. What that means for Elizabeth and Nathan is hard to tell, but McGarry admitted that it will change their future, and I am scared:

There’s a definite decision that is made that alters the course of their future.

Considering it would be harsh to give Elizabeth and Nathan a big obstacle that would put a damper on their relationship after they are finally happy together after all this time, I have some hope that whatever happens will be something they can grow from. Unfortunately, it wouldn’t be interesting if nothing bad happened, so conflict is necessary. And, whatever happens, it seems like this could very well change the course of the show moving forward.

While this tease has me stressing, I'm also excited. Plus, there are a bunch of other updates that up my excitement for this season. For example, Little House on the Prairie star Melissa Gilbert is in the midst of a two-episode arc on When Calls the Heart, and it’s very possible she could appear in more episodes. It should be fun to see what will be next for her, especially now that fans have something to worry about.

Overall, whatever happens in Hope Valley and with Elizabeth and Nathan, I'm positive they can get through it. They waited all this time to be together, but there is no telling what exactly will happen. Now, fans will just have to wait and watch new episodes of When Calls the Heart on Sundays on the Hallmark Channel to find out exactly what McGarry and Krakow were talking about.