Ahead Of When Calls The Heart's Season 12 Premiere, One Actor Explained The 'Well-Oiled Machine' That Makes It Work
Here's what the When Calls the Heart alum told us!
Fans of When Calls the Heart have been waiting since way back in June 2024 for the hit show to return to Hallmark, and the 2025 TV schedule fortunately premieres Season 12 early in the new year. Not many shows are fortunate enough to run for nearly as long as the one that has starred Erin Krakow since back in 2014, and one star reflected to CinemaBlend on how the “well-oiled machine” of the show has become so well established twelve seasons in.
Max Lloyd-Jones arrived on network television in the fall 2024 TV schedule as a new addition to the cast of The Irrational on NBC, joining Jesse L. Martin in Season 2. Prior to his newest gig as Simon Wylton, his longest-running TV role was recurring for ten episodes of When Calls the Heart as Tom Thornton between Season 2 and Season 11. When I spoke with the actor, he addressed working on the Hallmark series and how it compares to The Irrational now. He began:
While he has accumulated TV roles over the years, the majority of Max Lloyd-Jones’ credits are in movies that range from small screen productions to larger scale films like War for the Planet of the Apes, and he’s attached to the cast of Final Destination 6. When Calls the Heart was a unique experience for the actor thanks to how long it has been running on Hallmark, as he explained:
It remains to be seen if Max Lloyd-Jones will ever return to When Calls the Heart. His most recent appearances on the show as Tom Thornton were both in Season 11, which were his first since back in Season 5. He may remain busy with The Irrational for the foreseeable future, assuming NBC keeps the drama on the air beyond the 2024-2025 TV season. Even if Jesse L. Martin doesn’t play Alec for as long as when he was a Law & Order actor, fans are surely on board for at least a third season! Lloyd-Jones went on:
Fans of The Irrational have a little bit longer to wait in the new year for new episodes than When Calls the Heart diehards, and the promo for the Hallmark show’s return previews a “brand new era” for the characters and a “thoroughly modern mystery,” complete with newcomers and “ritzy romance.” Take a look:
When Calls the Heart Season 12 premieres on Sunday, January 5 at 9 p.m. ET on Hallmark, so there’s still time to revisit the end of Season 11 with a Peacock subscription if you need a refresher. As for The Irrational, the NBC drama will be back in the new year on Tuesday, January 7 in its usual 10 p.m. ET time slot. The most recent episodes of that show are also available streaming on Peacock.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).