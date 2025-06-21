When Calls The Heart Star Reveals What Lies Ahead For Elizabeth And Nathan In The Season 13 Premiere, But I’m More Concerned About His Hope Valley Tease

When Calls the Heart’s 12th season has ended on the 2025 TV schedule, but the long-running Hallmark romance drama has already been renewed for Season 13. Not much has been revealed about what will happen in Hope Valley, aside from Melissa Gilbert’s anticipated return as Georgie McGill. But star Jack Wagner is now sharing some details about what's to come, including what lies ahead for Elizabeth and Nathan. However, I’m more concerned about his Hope Valley tease for the Season 13 premiere.

Wagner, who plays Bill Avery on When Calls the Heart, spoke to TV Insider about what fans can expect in the new season. He gave an inside scoop on what will be in store for Elizabeth and Nathan, who left in the Season 12 finale with Jack and Allie to find care for Jack with his diabetes. Luckily, they won’t be gone for long, as Wagner revealed that the fan-favorite couple will indeed be returning to Hope Valley when the series returns, but things may be looking a little different for them:

We’ve got to get Nathan [Grant, Kevin McGarry] and Elizabeth [Thornton, Erin Krakow] back, because they leave at the end of Season 12. They come back in the first episode, and it’s about their return and what life looks like for Little Jack [Thornton, Hyland Goodrich], now being [insulin] dependent, and how that’s going to evolve into town. How are we going to upgrade the medical situation, etc.?

It will probably be a bit difficult navigating this new lifestyle for little Jack with his insulin and diabetes, especially living in a place like Hope Valley. As Wagner said, there will probably have to be some upgrades as the town evolves, but it should be interesting to see. It will also be fun to see how Elizabeth and Nathan deal with this new normal as their own relationship continues to blossom.

Unfortunately, this will not be the only obstacle in Hope Valley, and something much more sinister seems to be on the way that has me pretty worried:

There’s going to be an event that happens, and I’ll just tease you a little bit, that’s going to be life-changing for everyone, and it’s reminiscent of what’s happened in L.A. recently. So that’s going to be the disaster and obstacle that we face this year as a community in Hope Valley, and it starts rather quickly. I don’t think we’ve had one of those for a while where the entire community was threatened, but that looks like the story we’re going to tell and the obstacle we’re going to face this year.

Obviously, Wagner couldn’t exactly reveal what it is that will happen in the town that will be “life-changing." However, with it being reminiscent of what’s happened in Los Angeles, it’s possible that Hope Valley will be dealing with wildfires. It would certainly be life-changing, and start pretty fast out of nowhere. It would also likely cause the entire town to come together because it would be a big threat to everyone and everything in Hope Valley.

It's no secret that Hope Valley has been through the wringer over the course of these 12 seasons, whether it’s all as a town or individually, and it sounds like things will be turned up a notch for Season 13. How exactly is unknown, but it’s not sounding good.

A premiere date for When Calls the Heart Season 13 has not been announced, but the wait will be worth it. Plus, it will give fans time to prepare themselves for what’s to come in Hope Valley. It’s nothing the residents can’t handle, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be pretty big and bad.