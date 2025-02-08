After Joining When Calls The Heart, Melissa Gilbert Reveals What She’d Love To See From Her Character Moving Forward

When Calls the Heart -- a well-oiled machine of a show -- is still going strong 12 seasons in. As the newest episodes hit the 2025 TV schedule, the Hallmark Western romance drama is still managing to keep things fresh. That includes bringing new faces to Hope Valley, such as Little House on the Prairie star Melissa Gilbert. Now, after joining the show, Gilbert is opening up about what she’d love to see from her character.

Melissa Gilbert is best known for playing Laura Ingalls Wilder on Little House on the Prairie from 1974 to 1983. Now, on WCTH, she's playing Georgie McGill, a forensic accounting investigator with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, as she told Entertainment Weekly. She’ll be appear as part of a two-episode arc that will see McGill crossing paths with Jack Wagner’s Bill Avery (and the two have a history together). While it’s unknown if she'll appear on additional episodes, Gilbert expressed interest in returning and further exploring the dynamics between Georgie and Bill:

I would love to see what happens with Bill and Georgie going forward because it is left as a romantic cliffhanger — will-they, won't-they? Are they, aren't they? I also think it's really great to portray the beginning of a romantic relationship with two people our age. Just because you're over 60 doesn't mean you're dead.

It’s intriguing to know that Bill and Georgie will have some sort of history together, so there could be an interesting backstory there that could provide some drama. Interestingly, Bill has seen a handful of romances across the show’s run at this point. Another one would be entertaining to see. Or, at the very least, it would be fun to dig deeper into his past to see what happened and whether the pair are still carrying a torch for each other. It's encouraging that Gilbert is also interested in diving in to that relationship.

I'm curious as to what will play out for Georgie as well as Bill over the two episodes, which make up a short arc. However, it’s not unusual for a brief storyline to turn into something more on a show. Otherwise, fans are just going to have to wait and see what lies ahead for the two aforementioned characters on the beloved series.

Meanwhile, that isn’t the only romance in Hope Valley. After the brutally long wait for their relationship, Elizabeth and Nathan finally kissed at the end of Season 11 and have been enjoying their newfound relationship this season. More will surely be on the way for them, but it wouldn’t be surprising if it came with more complications because the slow-burn of their relationship just wasn’t enough.

I'll be keeping my eyes on that couple but will now also be doing the same with Bill and Melissa Gilbert's Georgie. With new faces entering the fray and love blossoming amongst established characters, the Erin Krakow-led series is offering up some sweet stories. Fans won’t want to miss a single second when a new episode of When Calls the Heart premieres Saturday, February 8 at 10 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.