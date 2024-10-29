As FBI: International's Fly Team Runs Into Problems With A Missing Girl In New Episode Clip, What's Up With Wes Mitchell And The Press?

The new era of FBI: International continues in the 2024 TV schedule with the next episode on October 29, which will send the Fly Team to Portugal. Unlike last week's hostage situation, the Fly Team will be on the trail of a missing American with the clock ticking. In an exclusive clip for the episode (seen above), the team quickly runs into complications for the case, and a comment from Wes Mitchell (Jesse Lee Soffer) makes me wonder if International is building to a reveal about him having issues with the press.

The clip proves that the Fly Team is running short on luck when it comes to CCTV footage and the case is already nearly half a day old by the time that they get to it, so the situation won't be straightforward... even if the scenery is absolutely gorgeous. According to the official description for the episode – called "Nothing Sudden About It" – from CBS, here's a tease of what to expect:

When an American teenager disappears from a beach party during her senior year trip to Portugal, the Fly Team heads up the search, which is further complicated by the missing teen’s parents’ differing opinions.

While fans will have to tune in to the full episode to see what kinds of problems the teen's parents will cause for the Fly Team's investigation, Mitchell at least seems very unimpressed that the mom had already called the press before the agents even arrived on the scene. That does seem like an unnecessary complication right off the bat, but Mitchell being the one to note it makes me rethink a moment from the end of last week's case, set in the Netherlands.

After the case was closed in Episode 2, which aired on October 22 and you can stream now with a Paramount+ subscription, an ambassador suggested to Mitchell that they could "do a joint interview" and "really get [his] name out there," which Mitchell basically shut down by reminding the ambassador of what really went down during the case. Considering he'd been wounded and also reminded of his childhood as a foster kid, it's of course possible that he just wasn't in the mood to politely humor the man.

It could certainly be a coincidence that Mitchell's reaction to the idea of getting his name out there last week is followed by his comment about the press in the clip from the next episode. Jesse Lee Soffer's comments about Mitchell's decade as a cop didn't preview anything about the agent having a problem with the press, but I can't help but wonder this early in Season 4. It's always fun to speculate when there are more questions than answers about a character, right?

Whatever's going on with Mitchell that had Soffer asking what he was getting himself into, "Nothing Sudden About It" certainly looks like another fast-paced installment. The Chicago P.D. alum – who had a message for One Chicago fans about the FBI franchise – is clearly settling into his role as International's new Fly Team leader, whether or not the character does have a hangup about the press.

Tune in to CBS on Tuesday, October 29 at 9 p.m. ET for this next episode of FBI: International, in between FBI as Scola continues moving on from Tiff's departure at 8 p.m. ET and FBI: Most Wanted with the introduction of Nina's family at 10 p.m. ET. As always, you can also stream new episodes of all three FBI shows next day with Paramount+.