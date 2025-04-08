Sparks Were Flying On FBI: International Between Two Unexpected Characters, But Is There Enough Time Left For Season 4 To Explore It?

FBI: International's Fly Team entered a new era in Season 4, with a premiere designed to feel like a pilot and Chicago P.D. alum Jesse Lee Soffer stepping in as new SSA Wes Mitchell to replace Luke Kleintank's SSA Scott Forrester as leader. The latest episode in the 2025 TV schedule, which aired on April 1 and is available streaming now with a Peacock subscription, ended on a note I didn't expect: sparks flying between Wes and Christina Wolfe's Amanda Tate.

I'm not sure how I feel about a possible relationship at this point, but I do know one thing: there may not be time left in the series to do it justice if International moves forward with it. CBS cancelled both International and FBI: Most Wanted back in early March, and I'm still not over it even a full month since the news broke that the spinoffs were done and FBI: CIA is moving forward. So, I was surprised by the final scene of International's first episode of April, called "Little Angel," when it ended on a note that had me wondering if we were about to see the first Fly Team kiss since Forrester and Kellett.

After the case of the week reunited Wes with his ex Ella and then put him in the position of either reporting her sketchy dealings or closing the case, he decided to drown his sorrows in a Budapest bar. I was a little lost on why the bartender called Amanda to retrieve her boss and get him home, although it did make sense that "Little Angel" would have a Wes/Amanda tag after they'd debated the Ella issue back and forth. It even made sense that Wes was opening up about his past, since his tongue was loosened by liquor.

But then Wes cracked a joke about how "HR is gonna bust in the windows like ninjas" if she came in his apartment after walking him back, which at least floated the idea that something more could happen, and she followed up by addressing how she has made her own "messed up" relationship decisions just like how Wes did with Ella. Wes wondered, "Why can't we see what's right in front of our face?" And there was even – to quote the subtitles on Paramount+, anyway – [soft dramatic music] playing at they looked at each other. It was enough that I started hoping that there would be no kiss because Wes was drunk.

Well, consider this the second time that I've misjudged whether or not a Jesse Lee Soffer character was going to kiss a law enforcement coworker! Just like how I was convinced that Halstead definitely wasn't going to kiss Upton back at the beginning of the Upstead arc of Chicago P.D. Season 8, I really thought we were about to see those sparks catching fire between Amanda and Wes on FBI: International.

Of course, not expecting the Upstead slow burn to speed up three episodes into a season is very different from suspecting that Wes and Amanda would pick up speed out of nowhere with a limited number of episodes left in the series, and I'm not sure if I would have been on board with a kiss even if both agents were sober. It remains to be seen if International intends to follow up on their moment together or if I'm seeing smoke where there weren't supposed to be any sparks.

The promo for the new episode on April 8 doesn't give away anything on the front, but eagle-eyed viewers can spot a returning character: Jay Hayden's Agent Tyler Booth! Take a look:

Keep tuning in to CBS on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET for the remaining episodes of FBI: International's fourth and now final season, between FBI at 8 p.m. ET and FBI: Most Wanted at 10 p.m. ET. The finales for all three shows don't air until May 20, so there's still plenty of time before the final credits roll for the two spinoffs. For now, you can always revisit earlier episodes from the current seasons streaming on Paramount+.