FBI: Most Wanted Introduces Nina's Family In New Episode First Look, And There's Bad News For Scola In Crossover From FBI

The sixth season of FBI: Most Wanted is underway, and kicked off in the fall 2024 TV schedule with an episode that was worrisome for members of the task force. An upcoming episode is about to get very personal for Nina (Shantel VanSanten), with the arrivals of her father and her sister in New York City on top of the case of the week. John Boyd will be crossing over from FBI, and he may not be in for the best time after what the showrunner has said. Some first looks at the episode shed light on what's in store for Nina, for better or worse!

The third episode of Season 3 is called "White Buffalo," and will introduce Hannah Adrian and John Finn as Nina's sister Tink and father Walker, respectively. Per CBS, here's what fans can expect:

After a simple act of defiance by a couple of young climate activists goes south, the Fugitive Task Force works to hunt them down before their plans take a devastating turn. Meanwhile, Nina and Scola face family drama when they host her father and sister after they come to town.

We saw how a protest from some activists went wrong in the Season 6 premiere, but it's likely a safe bet that Most Wanted is going in a different direction in "White Buffalo." Drama with her extended family is something we haven't seen before on screen for Nina, and it comes less than a full season after she and Scola worked out some of the issues in their little family unit. Fortunately, Nina is sporting a smile in the first look of her with her sister. Take a look:

As might be expected in an episode previewing family drama, Nina's smile seems more forced as she looks at her father in this next image, although baby Dougie is looking as cute as ever:

Thanks to John Boyd crossing over from FBI for "White Buffalo," Nina will have Scola on hand to help out while her family is in town. That doesn't mean the family will welcome him with open arms, however. When showrunner David Hudgins provided FBI: Most Wanted relationship updates ahead of Season 6, he shared this about Nina and Scola:

We're going to meet her father early on, he comes up to visit from Houston with Nina's sister, and he doesn't get along with Scola. Scola is kind of a blue blood. This guy is a fairly simple man from Texas. It's just a big fun story, and it leads to learning a lot about Nina's past and a very emotional story with her sister.

Scola has faced worse over his years of FBI than a disapproving father – after all, he was stabbed in his own show's Season 7 premiere! – but Walker disapproving isn't exactly good news for his character or Nina. Take a look at the trio together:

Of course, this is still FBI: Most Wanted, so we can count on plenty of action to go along with interpersonal drama in "White Buffalo." It appears that the task force will be facing a threat involving some kind of dangerous inhalant, if Hana and Remy's masks are any indication:

Depending on the order of events for these first look photos, it seems that whatever had Hana and Remy wearing masks won't cause nearly as much damage as when Maggie and OA were exposed to sarin gas over on FBI. (You can find that incident streaming with a Paramount+ subscription.) They're out in the field with Nina and Ray below:

Fortunately, FBI: Most Wanted is moving forward at a fast pace this fall, so the wait for "White Buffalo" as the third episode of Season 6 isn't too long. You'll be able to watch this episode with Nina interacting with her family on Tuesday, October 29 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS or stream it with Paramount+.

As usual, Most Wanted closes out CBS' hit trio of series sharing the same corner of the nine-show Dick Wolf TV universe. FBI starts Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET, followed by FBI: International with new leading man Jesse Lee Soffer at 9 p.m. ET before Most Wanted closes the night at 10 p.m. ET.