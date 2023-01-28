As GMA3's Amy Robach And T.J. Homes Sign Exit Agreements, Sources Claim How ABC Was Reportedly Scrambling To Pay Less For Robach's

The saga involving embattled TV personalities T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach’s alleged workplace relationship has been raging on for months now. ABC News had been conducting an internal investigation to determine their professional fates and, at the end of this past week, reports claimed that the two won’t return to GMA3 . It’s now been reported that both Robach and Holmes have signed their exit agreements. But interestingly, when it comes to Robach, it’s said that the network was reportedly scrambling to pay less for her deal.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes reportedly signed on the dotted line this past Friday, according to Page Six . This development follows mediation between the two anchors and the network, and it was previously alleged that those conversations were contentious. ABC News head honcho Kim Godwin sent an internal memo to staff on the matter and in the message, referred to the romance as “a distraction.” A spokesperson for the company also confirmed the news via a statement that was issued:

After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.

As of this writing, the exact terms of those deals have not been disclosed. However, Page Six also reported that ahead of the closing, the network was reportedly digging up a number of alleged details on Amy Robach. As the news outlet explains, when entertainment companies seek to remove talent following a scandal, they may try to find negative details about said person in order to lower a proposed payout. In the case of Robach (who was removed from the air in December alongside T.J Holmes), the alphabet network is said to have looked at all possible angles in that regard. However, a source claims that the media conglomerate could only find “minor” details pertaining to her.

One of the sticking points ABC was allegedly leaning on was alleged alcoholism in the workplace when it comes to the GMA3 co-host. It was apparently claimed that Amy Robach had alcohol in her dressing room at points, which is a violation of company protocol. However, one of Page Six’s insiders declares that said bottles were not only sealed but were never brought to the workplace. It was even alleged that Robach came to work drunk one morning, though that assumption has since been deemed “insane” by a source, who said she was only tired. Another unnamed person also said:

That’s how ridiculous that has gotten. In media, you get sent bottles [as gifts] and the bottles in her room were sealed. Other people in the office also have alcohol, it’s everywhere and it’s unopened.

With this apparent strategy, one would think that the network would have theoretically been less difficult for the execs to find fault with T.J. Holmes. In the past few months, it’s been reported that he’s had multiple workplace romances. Allegedly, Holmes had an affair with a GMA producer years ago and had another with a third ABC employee . And just this month, a source claimed that Holmes had sex in his office with a script supervisor at one point.