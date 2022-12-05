Amid Affair Allegations, GMA Anchors Amy Robach And TJ Holmes Pulled from ABC Broadcast

There’s been quite a lot of attention surrounding Good Morning America co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes over the past week. The colleagues and best friends faced allegations that they had an affair , after they were photographed in November on a romantic New York getaway. Each had separated from their respective spouses in August. The drama apparently got to be too much of a distraction for ABC execs' liking, and it was announced Monday that Robach and Holmes had been pulled from the program.

An internal call was held December 5, Page Six reports, in which ABC News president Kim Godwin told the staff that the nature of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ relationship had become too much of an “internal and external distraction.” Godwin reportedly said:

After a lot of thought I am taking Amy and T.J. off the air as we figure this out.

Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez will host GMA3 on Monday, and the anchors for the rest of the week are still to be decided, as more discussions are had about how to handle the situation going forward. Kim Godwin also reportedly noted that T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's alleged relationship was “not a violation of company policy,” and the decision to take them off of the broadcast was necessary for the GMA brand, per Page Six.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have apparently been friends since he joined Good Morning America in 2014. Even their families were close, as Robach has said they used to double-date , and her children babysat his kids. In 2020 they began co-anchoring the ABC program’s third hour, GMA3, to provide information about the pandemic . While the co-hosts have always been known to have good on-air chemistry, they were each married to their respective spouses for over 10 years.

Amy Robach is married to former Melrose Place star Andrew Shue, while T.J. Holmes’ wife is Marilee Fiebig. They were each wed in 2010, before both couples separated this August. Reports vary about when the colleagues’ relationship might have become romantic, with some reports saying an affair started earlier this year in March or June. Others say nothing happened between the two until their separations.

Days after photos emerged of the colleagues sharing a drink at a bar, spending alone time at each other’s apartments and getting handsy while vacationing in Upstate New York, an old social media post resurfaced with T.J. Holmes’ message to his wife on their 10th anniversary. The post said that in their marriage he’d given her “plenty of reasons, excuses, and opportunities” to leave him, but she’d stayed, “despite my best efforts.” Soon after, it was reported that Holmes allegedly had a three-year affair with former Good Morning America producer Natasha Singh that may have started around 2017.