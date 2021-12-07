As Kardashian Family Supports Khloe, New Reports Says Tristan Thompson Tried To Pay Money To Keep New Baby Mama Quiet

Khloe Kardahian and Tristan Thompson have had their fair share of drama since they first began dating in 2016. The pair infamously broke up in 2019 after Thompson allegedly cheated with Kardashian family friend Jordyn Woods . The two would eventually reconcile but would part ways again this past summer. Though the relationship is done, a major development has emerged, as Thompson is said to be expecting his third child, which was seemingly conceived while he was with Kardashian. Khloe is reportedly being comforted by her family and, all the while, Thompson is now accused of paying off his new baby mama in an attempt to keep her quiet.

Maralee Nichols claims that she became pregnant by Tristan Thompson following a fling with him in Houston earlier this year. Nichols gave birth to a baby boy on December 2 and claimed that the child was conceived some time in March, per documents from The Daily Mail . In a reported DM, Thompson admitted to having had sex with her multiple times at a hotel. With this, Nichols is currently seeking child support from the NBA player.

But more recently, TMZ obtained legal documents that appear to show that the Sacramento Kings player offered his reported baby mama $75,000 not to speak out publicly about the baby. Interestingly enough, those same messages also claim that the athlete is planning to retire from the NBA. Doing so would theoretically leave him without a steady flow of income and, as a result, any potential child support obligations would be lessened. The power forward is in his 11th NBA season and is only 30, so this particular piece of news comes as a surprise. As of right now, the basketball vet has yet to publicly comment on the matter.

Aside from the Jordyn Woods incident, the NBA champion also became the subject of cheating rumors this past may when Instagram model Sydney Chase, while appearing on a podcast claimed to have had a fling with him. This led Thompson to take legal action, as h e sent a cease-and-desist letter to the podcast that hosted Chase.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian’s family has been “supportive” of her, according to one of Us Weekly’s sources. The person continued to say that the reality TV star is “staying strong and trying to move forward.” The site even reported that Scott Disick sent her flowers amid the situation. But when it comes to Kardashian’s feelings on the situation, ET Online purports that she’s feeling down about how things have played out:

Khloe is kind of gloomy about the news of Tristan's new [alleged] baby, especially going into the holidays. Khloe is always so positive, but this brought her down a little. She has always been into giving Tristan tons of chances and deep down held out hope that they would maybe get back together one day. There is no hope and it's really done for now, but she thinks it's for the best.

The source also added some alleged feelings on the part of the Kardashian-Jenner family. And if the person is to be believed, they’re not very keen on having any association with Khloe’s on-again, off-again partner:

They would never trash Tristan in front of True, but they think Khloe needs to put him in his place and not act so nice constantly. He hasn't been great to her. The family is not at all surprised by the news and have Khloe's back and just want her to be fine with it and not sad. They don't think Tristan would ever be faithful and are glad their romantic relationship is done.

At this point, there are still a number of unanswered questions regarding the situation. Whether more details come to light remains to be seen. However, what does seem to be certain is that the chances of a reconciliation between Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian are slim.