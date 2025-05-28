How Kim Kardashian Is Allegedly Holding Up As Kanye West Puts Her ‘Though Hell’

Kanye West continues to make headlines for a myriad of reasons and, at the same time, he continues to receive backlash due to his actions. Someone who allegedly hasn’t been pleased with him as of late is his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. Insiders claim the 44-year-old SKIMS founder has been trying to navigate her former spouse’s controversies while doing what she feels is best for the four children they share. As 47-year-old West continues to draw attention, Kardashian is supposedly having a tough time dealing with it.

The former couple – who were collectively known as Kimye – reportedly engaged in a dispute months ago over their oldest daughter, North, adding vocals to Ye’s song, “Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine.” Said track also features Sean “P. Diddy” Combs, who’s on trial and facing sex-trafficking charges. Kim Kardashian took issue with this, in part, due to a deal she and her ex previously reached, which gave her the trademark rights to North’s voice. Ye then allegedly promised to “unleash hell” on his ex-wife if a change wasn’t made.

Now, a source tells RadarOnline that the “Vultures” co-writer is now putting the Kardashians star “through hell.” It’s supposedly reached the point that those in the socialite’s inner circle are now becoming concerned about her:

They're wondering how much more she can take before she cracks up. It’s that dire. Kim is doing the best acting job of her life keeping a smile on her face during all this because the truth is she's distraught. She's going through hell.

Kanye West’s social media tirades have reportedly been upsetting to Kim Kardashian. In just the last several months, West has made comments about Taylor Swift and insulted Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s kids. The Grammy winner also shared graphic details about a purported incestous affair he had with his cousin during his youth. Said post is said to have been particularly hard on Kardashian:

She doesn't want her kids hearing this and doesn't believe Kanye would be tweeting about it if he was in his right mind. It's heart-wrenching for her to have to stand by and let this go on. She has no power to force him to get help, and he's surrounded by nothing but enablers.

More on Kanye West (Image credit: BigBoyTV) Kanye West Claims He ‘Didn’t Want To Have Children’ With Kim Kardashian In New Controversial Interview

Custody has also been a topic of discussion in regard to Ye and Kim Kardashian as of late. Earlier this year, Kardashian put the kibosh on a hangout between Ye and North due to the “Stronger” rapper apparently hanging out with brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate (who’ve faced sex charges overseas). The situation reportedly prompted Kardashian to call an emergency custody meeting. Per the insider, the shapewear mogul fears that if she initiates a custody battle, it’ll set off “new attacks” from her ex.

Reports have indicated that Kim Kardashian has to keep her lawyer on speed dial due to Kanye West’s actions, and she allegedly finds that “ridiculous.” At the same time, though, Kardashian has allegedly enforced a rule in her house, which is that no one bad mouths West. As of right now, Kardashian is purportedly “leaning heavily on therapy,” and it remains to be seen if she’ll take any kind of formal action against her ex-husband.