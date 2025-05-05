As Kanye West’s Social Media Rants Continue, An Insider Drops Claims About The Measures Kim Kardashian Is Taking To Protect Herself And Their Kids

Kanye West continues to garner headlines for his actions and, over the past few months, he’s specifically turned heads due to his activities on social media. He’s mostly taken to X, where he’s launched tirades regarding a variety of topics. One of his most recent rants involved his alleged inability to see his four children as he’d like. West shares those kids with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, who’s now said to be taking big measures as the rapper’s actions become more concerning.

Last week, the 47-year-old rapper launched a livestream in which he discussed his children. At the time, he wore an all-black ensemble and hurled f-bombs as he lamented his situation, according to DailyMail.com. Ye also said he was going to “go get these kids” and that he’d been “talking to the lawyers.” He also declared that it “gets to the point where I don't lose my fuckin' mind where I got to get used to not seeing my kids.”

The news outlet reports that 44-year-old Kim Kardashian feels uneasy as her former spouse continues to air his grievances and more on social media. With that, she’s allegedly upped her security team by having guards surround her on a daily basis. She also purportedly told relatives to be judicious when it comes to sharing posts about her kids. As for close friends, Kardashian reportedly asked that they not share messages or details that would alert Ye to her and the kids’ location at a given time. A source also added:

She's absolutely horrified. Like every time things get bad with Kanye, somehow they get worse.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were longtime friends before they started dating in 2012, and they ultimately tied the knot in May 2014. During their marriage, they welcomed four children – North (11), Saint (9), Chicago (7) and Psalm (5). In February 2021, Kardashian formally filed for divorce, and what followed was a lengthy legal process that West allegedly sought to delay. West and Kardashian's divorce was finalized, with the former required to pay $200,000 per month in child support.

The former celebrity couple has apparently clashed a few times as of late when it comes to their kids. Kim Kardashian apparently squashed one of daughter North’s hangouts with her dad, as he was meeting with Andrew and Tristian Tate (who faced sex crimes overseas) simultaneously. The “All of the Lights” rapper also included North on a new song featuring imprisoned rapper P. Diddy and allegedly promised to “unleash hell” on Kardashian if she didn’t release the trademark to North’s voice.

While Ye has been adamant about not having access to his children, long-standing rumors suggest he generally hasn’t been spending as much time with them as he could. The Grammy winner also claimed he didn’t want to have kids with the SKIMS founder in the first place.

Kim Kardashian hasn’t publicly spoken about any reported issues between her and Kanye. What has been said, however, is that Kardashian instituted a rule that her ex-husband not be bad-mouthed in her house, for the sake of her children. A report also suggests that Kardashian finds it “ridiculous” that she must have her lawyer on speed dial due to her ex’s actions. All of this should be taken with a grain of salt, and the public can only wait and see if West and Kardashian find some common ground as the former continues to go viral.