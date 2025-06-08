How Travis Barker (Allegedly) Intervened Between Kourtney Kardashian And Alabama Barker Amidst Feud With Bhad Bhabie

When it comes to drama playing out for the members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, it’s not rare to see Kim Kardashian going through “hell” with ex-husband Kanye West or some feud reignited between the sisters. What fans don’t expect to see is trouble between Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. However, there allegedly has been some tension after Kardashian and her family were pulled into the beef between Barker’s daughter, Alabama, and Bhad Bhabie, requiring the Blink-182 drummer to step in.

Travis Barker Played Peacemaker Between His Wife And Daughter

Alabama Barker, Travis’ 19-year-old daughter with ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, has been involved in a feud with Dr. Phil’s “Cash Me Outside” girl (aka Danielle Bregoli, aka Bhad Bhabie). This reportedly became a “huge source of stress” for Kourtney Kardashian and her husband, particularly after 10-year-old Reign Disick and 19-month-old Rocky XIII Barker were dragged in.

According to InTouch, the drummer sat down with Kourtney Kardashian and Alabama Barker to express “how much he loves them, and how important it is for them to support each other.” The situation between the star of The Kardashians (available to stream with a Hulu subscription) and her stepdaughter has allegedly improved since then, as an insider said:

Kourtney and Alabama have really turned a corner. Things are in a much better place between them now than they were a month ago. Not to say Kourtney doesn’t still have her hands full. Alabama’s a very feisty free spirit. She’s always going to stick up for herself. But thankfully, Travis stepped in to play peacemaker.

Kourtney Kardashian was reportedly trying to let Travis Barker handle the situation with Alabama after Bhad Bhabie accused her of hooking up with her boyfriend Le Vaughn. When Kardashian’s children became involved, however, the mom of four “hit the roof,” and with Barker being so protective of his daughter, he felt the need to intervene. The source continued:

It was a turning point. Kourtney and Alabama had a real heart-to-heart and decided to move forward with a clean slate. They’re not besties overnight, but there’s a lot more respect and effort on both sides now. They even had a girls’ date recently and got their nails done together. Travis couldn’t be happier. His girls finally getting along has taken a huge weight off his shoulders.

Alabama Barker even posted a Mother’s Day tribute to her stepmom, saying Kourtney Kardashian “chose to love me like her own” and thanked her “for showing up, for listening, and for being someone I can count on.”

How Kourtney Kardashian Became Involved In The Bhad Bhabie Feud

So where had everything gone south for the Barkers anyway?

Alabama Barker’s boyfriend, Scooter Jackson, went live on Instagram with Reign — the youngest of the three kids Kourtney Kardashian shares with Scott Disick — where the pre-teen was made to address rumors that Justin Bieber is his biological father.

Then Bhad Bhabie’s mom Barbara Ann Bregoli name-checked the youngest Barker by posting that Alabama’s “daddy has a whole new family. Rocky rules while you’re just on your knees.”

One can see why this made Kourtney Kardashian “livid” but, hopefully, Travis Barker taking action to get her and Alabama Barker back on the same page was successful. We’ll have to see if any of this drama pops up on future seasons of The Kardashians, which is expected to return to the 2025 TV schedule this fall.