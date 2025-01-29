A Wheel Of Fortune Fan Asked An Innocuous Question, And Other Fans Could Not Stop Hating On Ryan Seacrest

Wheel of Fortune’s new era is continuing on the 2025 TV schedule, and fans are still finding it hard to get used to. After longtime host Pat Sajak retired last year, Ryan Seacrest stepped up as host, but it hasn’t been easy. On top of supposed rumors that there are troubles brewing behind the scenes, fans have not been giving Seacrest the benefit of the doubt, and after another slip-up, viewers just can’t seem to stop hating.

While Seacrest is no stranger to hosting, having hosted American Idol its entire run, his own radio show, E! News, Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, just to name a few, Wheel of Fortune has been different. It’s been on the air nearly as long as he’s been alive, and he took over for a beloved host who is one of the best game show hosts ever. Seacrest has made some fumbles already since his first episode aired in September and a recent one involved him forgetting to tell a contestant to get rid of the Wild Card after going bankrupt.

One fan asked on the WOF Reddit why Seacrest forgot to tell them to dump the card, pointing out that he’s been doing it a lot in recent episodes, comparing him to Sajak, and wondering if he’s just been too lazy to remind players. This led to many people pointing out their gripes about Seacrest hosting, such as not reminding a player to call a letter before they solve in the last round when time is running out or the way he shows the money in the bonus round.

Pat Sajak hosted Wheel of Fortune for 41 seasons and was such a beloved one. I don’t blame fans for not getting used to Ryan Seacrest. But he is still new, so it might still take some time for him to really understand the ins and outs of hosting Wheel. Even hosting for 41 seasons, Sajak still made a mistake here and there. On top of that, Seacrest is also busy with other projects, so he can’t put his sole focus on Wheel. Fans may just have to continue being patient as he gets his bearings.

At the very least, Sajak isn’t staying away from Wheel of Fortune permanently. He made a fun cameo in a behind-the-scenes video celebrating the show’s 50th anniversary. He’s also been hosting Celebrity Wheel of Fortune one last time before fully retiring. Seacrest will likely take over the spinoff as well, but for now, fans can still look forward to Sajak hosting it.

Whether fans will eventually get used to Seacrest and not nitpick everything he does or doesn’t do is hard to tell. He seems to be doing just fine on Wheel of Fortune, even if there are rumors floating around about Sajak allegedly rethinking his decision to retire. As of now, there isn’t any indication that Seacrest is already thinking about stepping away, so he’s sticking around for who knows how long.