‘It Was Going To Be Hard To Work With Somebody Else’: Wheel Of Fortune’s Vanna White Talks Staying On The Show After Pat Sajak’s Retirement
The letter-turner gets candid.
Fans of Wheel of Fortune seem to be settling nicely into the Ryan Seacrest era of one of the best game shows of all time. While he’ll likely never have the same rapport with co-host Vanna White that Pat Sajak had for four decades, it’s been cute to hear about the little pranks Seacrest pulls on White and the nicknames they give each other. Staying on the show wasn’t an easy decision, though, the letter-turner revealed, opening up about her thought process.
Vanna White knows it’s been an adjustment — for both her and the Wheel watchers — to see someone new in the hosting position, and she has admitted that she considered retiring alongside Pat Sajak. As new episodes continue on the 2025 TV schedule, White spoke candidly with the Holding Kourt podcast about how she came to the decision to return, saying:
Although Vanna White previously said that the rumors that surrounded her contract negotiations were blown out of proportion, here she seemed to acknowledge that there’s always some drama, and maybe she and Sony really weren’t on the same page. However, not only did everything work out with her new contract, but with the new host. White continued:
It’s great to hear that Vanna White is happy with her decision to stick around, and that she approves of the job Pat Sajak’s replacement has been doing. Fans were quick to compliment Ryan Seacrest after his Wheel of Fortune debut, and I think having White still there was a big part of his being accepted so quickly.
Wheel of Fortune fans will have one more chance to see Pat Sajak — one of the best game show hosts ever — in action, when Celebrity Wheel of Fortune premieres at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday, April 30. This season of famous faces spinning the big wheel taped last year before Sajak’s retirement, so be sure to tune in to see him and Vanna White together one last time.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Gilmore Girls’ Lauren Graham Reveals The Storyline She Wasn’t A Fan Of, And I’m Right There With Her
I'm Not Sold On The Studio, And It's Because One Thing Is Driving Me Nuts