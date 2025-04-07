‘It Was Going To Be Hard To Work With Somebody Else’: Wheel Of Fortune’s Vanna White Talks Staying On The Show After Pat Sajak’s Retirement

News
By published

The letter-turner gets candid.

Vanna White on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.
(Image credit: Christopher Willard/ABC)

Fans of Wheel of Fortune seem to be settling nicely into the Ryan Seacrest era of one of the best game shows of all time. While he’ll likely never have the same rapport with co-host Vanna White that Pat Sajak had for four decades, it’s been cute to hear about the little pranks Seacrest pulls on White and the nicknames they give each other. Staying on the show wasn’t an easy decision, though, the letter-turner revealed, opening up about her thought process.

Vanna White knows it’s been an adjustment — for both her and the Wheel watchers — to see someone new in the hosting position, and she has admitted that she considered retiring alongside Pat Sajak. As new episodes continue on the 2025 TV schedule, White spoke candidly with the Holding Kourt podcast about how she came to the decision to return, saying:

Well, first of all, when Pat told me he was leaving the show, I had a big decision to make. Am I gonna stay? Do I go out with him after 41 years together? It was going to be hard to work with somebody else, you know, after being so familiar with him. It was just very hard for me to make that decision, because I’m happy with my job. I still love my job, and I decided to obviously stay on and I’m glad I did. There’s always contracts, there’s always controversy and all that stuff, but everything’s fine. I’m happy. We’re here.

Although Vanna White previously said that the rumors that surrounded her contract negotiations were blown out of proportion, here she seemed to acknowledge that there’s always some drama, and maybe she and Sony really weren’t on the same page. However, not only did everything work out with her new contract, but with the new host. White continued:

Ryan has been doing an incredible job. We’re about to wrap up our first year. And I think it’s obviously a huge transition. Everyone has watched Pat and me together for 41 years. To bring someone new in, it’s hard to get used to when you want to stay with what’s familiar. But [Ryan] has stepped in and done a great job. … The first day Ryan walked in, he said, ‘Listen, no one can ever replace Pat. I’m just here to do the best job I can.’ And he has done a good job. He’s fun to work with. We’ve known each other for a long time, and I think everybody is liking it.

It’s great to hear that Vanna White is happy with her decision to stick around, and that she approves of the job Pat Sajak’s replacement has been doing. Fans were quick to compliment Ryan Seacrest after his Wheel of Fortune debut, and I think having White still there was a big part of his being accepted so quickly.

Wheel of Fortune fans will have one more chance to see Pat Sajak — one of the best game show hosts ever — in action, when Celebrity Wheel of Fortune premieres at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday, April 30. This season of famous faces spinning the big wheel taped last year before Sajak’s retirement, so be sure to tune in to see him and Vanna White together one last time.

Heidi Venable
Heidi Venable
Content Producer

Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television
Lorelai and Rory at a Bed and Breakfast

Gilmore Girls’ Lauren Graham Reveals The Storyline She Wasn’t A Fan Of, And I’m Right There With Her
Seth Rogen in The Studio

I'm Not Sold On The Studio, And It's Because One Thing Is Driving Me Nuts
Glen Powell wearing a cowboy hat in his truck in Twisters/ Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1987&#039;s Running Man (side by side image)

Glen Powell Recalls Reaching Out To Arnold Schwarzenegger To Get His ‘Blessing’ For The Running Man Remake, And I’d Have Been Nervous To Do It
See more latest
Most Popular
Glen Powell wearing a cowboy hat in his truck in Twisters/ Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1987&#039;s Running Man (side by side image)
Glen Powell Recalls Reaching Out To Arnold Schwarzenegger To Get His ‘Blessing’ For The Running Man Remake, And I’d Have Been Nervous To Do It
Lorelai and Rory at a Bed and Breakfast
Gilmore Girls’ Lauren Graham Reveals The Storyline She Wasn’t A Fan Of, And I’m Right There With Her
Blind Al and Deadpool eating popcorn out of the lewd Wolverine bucket in ad for Disney+ release of Deadpool &amp; Wolverine.
Kevin Feige Is Apparently A Huge Movie Popcorn Bucket Fan Too, And I Love This For Marvel Fans
AJ Odudu &amp; Will Best either side of the Big Brother eye
How To Watch Celebrity Big Brother UK 2025 Online And Live Stream Season 24 For Free From Anywhere
Matt, Any, Amani all together in their confessional
90 Day Fiancé's Throuple Drama Escalated After Any's Major Confession, And I Think This Could Get Even Messier
Lottie upset by Travis in Yellowjackets Episode 309
‘Somebody’s Going To Die’: Yellowjackets’ Director Talked To Me About Finally Introducing The Pit, And What He Thinks About THAT Lottie Moment
Haley Joel Osment and Emily Osment in split images
Could Haley Joel Osment Join His Sister On Georgie And Mandy’s First Marriage? It’s Wild To Think They’ve Starred In The Same Project And Still Haven’t Interacted On Screen
Gerard Butler looking concerned in Geostorm
Geostorm Is Trending On Netflix, But Gerard Butler’s Got An Even Bigger Disaster Film With A Sequel On The Way
Ellie looking at Dina in The Last of Us Season 2
After Bella Ramsey's Latest Last Of Us Comments About Joel And Ellie In Season 2, I Need To Soak Up Their Happiest Moments - 'So Look Forward to That'
Will Smith accepting his Oscar at the 2022 Academy Awards
‘I Really Just Shut It Down’: Will Smith Gets Candid About Working On Himself In The Years After The Oscars Slap