‘It Was Going To Be Hard To Work With Somebody Else’: Wheel Of Fortune’s Vanna White Talks Staying On The Show After Pat Sajak’s Retirement

Fans of Wheel of Fortune seem to be settling nicely into the Ryan Seacrest era of one of the best game shows of all time. While he’ll likely never have the same rapport with co-host Vanna White that Pat Sajak had for four decades, it’s been cute to hear about the little pranks Seacrest pulls on White and the nicknames they give each other. Staying on the show wasn’t an easy decision, though, the letter-turner revealed, opening up about her thought process.

Vanna White knows it’s been an adjustment — for both her and the Wheel watchers — to see someone new in the hosting position, and she has admitted that she considered retiring alongside Pat Sajak. As new episodes continue on the 2025 TV schedule, White spoke candidly with the Holding Kourt podcast about how she came to the decision to return, saying:

Well, first of all, when Pat told me he was leaving the show, I had a big decision to make. Am I gonna stay? Do I go out with him after 41 years together? It was going to be hard to work with somebody else, you know, after being so familiar with him. It was just very hard for me to make that decision, because I’m happy with my job. I still love my job, and I decided to obviously stay on and I’m glad I did. There’s always contracts, there’s always controversy and all that stuff, but everything’s fine. I’m happy. We’re here.

Although Vanna White previously said that the rumors that surrounded her contract negotiations were blown out of proportion, here she seemed to acknowledge that there’s always some drama, and maybe she and Sony really weren’t on the same page. However, not only did everything work out with her new contract, but with the new host. White continued:

Ryan has been doing an incredible job. We’re about to wrap up our first year. And I think it’s obviously a huge transition. Everyone has watched Pat and me together for 41 years. To bring someone new in, it’s hard to get used to when you want to stay with what’s familiar. But [Ryan] has stepped in and done a great job. … The first day Ryan walked in, he said, ‘Listen, no one can ever replace Pat. I’m just here to do the best job I can.’ And he has done a good job. He’s fun to work with. We’ve known each other for a long time, and I think everybody is liking it.

It’s great to hear that Vanna White is happy with her decision to stick around, and that she approves of the job Pat Sajak’s replacement has been doing. Fans were quick to compliment Ryan Seacrest after his Wheel of Fortune debut, and I think having White still there was a big part of his being accepted so quickly.

Wheel of Fortune fans will have one more chance to see Pat Sajak — one of the best game show hosts ever — in action, when Celebrity Wheel of Fortune premieres at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday, April 30. This season of famous faces spinning the big wheel taped last year before Sajak’s retirement, so be sure to tune in to see him and Vanna White together one last time.