Pat Sajak's Farewell To Wheel Of Fortune Fans Has Me Even More Strung Up In My Feels Than Vanna White's Tribute
The E-N-D of an E-R-A.
Nothing on TV is meant to last forever, though it’s easy to fool ourselves into thinking certain staples might break that mold. Wheel of Fortune is one of those small-screen stalwarts, with Pat Sajak holding down the fort (or the boat, per his own recent mixed metaphor) for 40+ years. That mighty reign has reached its end, however, and Sajak’s final episode features his special farewell message to longtime viewers.
Pat Sajak’s final address to Wheel’s fanbase is fairly low-key with the emotions, as the host apparently recorded it in a mostly empty studio without any audience members or contestants around, which would presumably make it easier to keep one’s feelings in check. Still, the retiring host’s gratitude is fully present, and it’s a sweet way to punctuate the past week of flashback montages and highlight reels, complete with a class act tribute from Vanna White herself.
Here’s how Sajak addressed his final (for now) Wheel of Fortune appearance (via TVLine):
It’s wild to think that Pat Sajak’s final episode comes at the end of a largely unbroken streak (save for vacations and his 2019 medical emergency) that lasted for more than 8,000 episodes. It’s possible, or even likely, that longtime viewers have seen Sajak’s face on TV more times than any other host, actor or celebrity in general. And if not for those kinds of loyal fans, the show might not have had the success it did.
Sajak also points out that Wheel of Fortune served as a place where viewers of all backgrounds and beliefs could put differences aside for enjoyment’s sake. Sajak is known to be a fairly staunch conservative behind the scenes, which has been a point of contention for certain sectors of the viewership, but Wheel itself never dipped into any such political turmoil, and was all the greater for it.
For as much as fans adore the gameplay and puzzles at the heart of Wheel of Fortune, it’s undeniable that Pat Sajak is one of the reasons why the show has remained one of the best game shows of all time for so many years. To take nothing away from Vanna’s influence, obviously. And speaking of…
Vanna White's Tribute To Pat Sajak
The day before Pat Sajak's final episode made its way into syndication, the show unveiled Vanna White's emotional tribute to her longtime co-star, which can be viewed below. (If you don't have an eye-dabbing tissue nearby, that's on you.)
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
White's video was unveiled after several days of looking-back interview segments featuring Sajak waxing nostalgic with his daughter Maggie Sajak, where he reflected on his retirement decision, addressed some of his favorite memories, and talked about his low-key future plans.
However, all of these were recorded prior to the recent news that Sajak will be reteaming with a former local news colleague to perform in a stage production of the Columbo tale Perscription: Murder. Fans will need to head to Hawaii to check those performances out, though.
Things will look radically different when Season 42 arrives, however, with Ryan Seacrest taking over hosting duties later this year. Until that time arrives, however, head to our 2024 TV premiere schedule to see what the summer season holds.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.