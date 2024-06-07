Pat Sajak's Farewell To Wheel Of Fortune Fans Has Me Even More Strung Up In My Feels Than Vanna White's Tribute

Nothing on TV is meant to last forever, though it’s easy to fool ourselves into thinking certain staples might break that mold. Wheel of Fortune is one of those small-screen stalwarts, with Pat Sajak holding down the fort (or the boat, per his own recent mixed metaphor) for 40+ years. That mighty reign has reached its end, however, and Sajak’s final episode features his special farewell message to longtime viewers.

Pat Sajak’s final address to Wheel’s fanbase is fairly low-key with the emotions, as the host apparently recorded it in a mostly empty studio without any audience members or contestants around, which would presumably make it easier to keep one’s feelings in check. Still, the retiring host ’s gratitude is fully present, and it’s a sweet way to punctuate the past week of flashback montages and highlight reels, complete with a class act tribute from Vanna White herself.

Here’s how Sajak addressed his final (for now) Wheel of Fortune appearance (via TVLine ):

Well, the time has come to say goodbye. I have a few thanks and acknowledgments before I go, and I want to start with all of you watching out there. It’s been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes night after night, year after year, decade after decade. I’ve always felt that the privilege came with a responsibility to keep this daily half hour a safe place for family fun. No social issues, no politics, nothing embarrassing, I hope. Just a game. But gradually it became more than that. A place where kids learned their letters, where people from other countries honed their English skills, where families came together along with friends and neighbors and entire generations. What an honor to have played even a small part in all of that. Thank you for allowing me into your lives.

It’s wild to think that Pat Sajak’s final episode comes at the end of a largely unbroken streak (save for vacations and his 2019 medical emergency ) that lasted for more than 8,000 episodes. It’s possible, or even likely, that longtime viewers have seen Sajak’s face on TV more times than any other host, actor or celebrity in general. And if not for those kinds of loyal fans, the show might not have had the success it did.

Sajak also points out that Wheel of Fortune served as a place where viewers of all backgrounds and beliefs could put differences aside for enjoyment’s sake. Sajak is known to be a fairly staunch conservative behind the scenes, which has been a point of contention for certain sectors of the viewership, but Wheel itself never dipped into any such political turmoil, and was all the greater for it.

For as much as fans adore the gameplay and puzzles at the heart of Wheel of Fortune, it’s undeniable that Pat Sajak is one of the reasons why the show has remained one of the best game shows of all time for so many years. To take nothing away from Vanna’s influence, obviously. And speaking of…

Vanna White's Tribute To Pat Sajak

The day before Pat Sajak's final episode made its way into syndication, the show unveiled Vanna White's emotional tribute to her longtime co-star, which can be viewed below. (If you don't have an eye-dabbing tissue nearby, that's on you.)

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

White's video was unveiled after several days of looking-back interview segments featuring Sajak waxing nostalgic with his daughter Maggie Sajak, where he reflected on his retirement decision, addressed some of his favorite memories, and talked about his low-key future plans.

However, all of these were recorded prior to the recent news that Sajak will be reteaming with a former local news colleague to perform in a stage production of the Columbo tale Perscription: Murder. Fans will need to head to Hawaii to check those performances out, though.