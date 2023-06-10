As Prince Harry Testifies In Tabloid Case, Insider Drops Details On How Prince William And King Charles Feel

This week, Prince Harry returned to London to testify in a trial against the Mirror Group Newspapers, which is the publisher of newspapers like the Daily Mirror and The Daily Express among others. When his witness statement was released it put forward stories that the Duke claimed have impacted his life, safety, mental health and relationship. Now, a royal expert has explained that an insider knows how Prince William and King Charles feel about the Duke of Sussex testifying, saying they’re “very wary.”

As the trial continues, royal expert Katie Nicholl gave her take on how the Royal Family allegedly feels about the Duke of Sussex being involved with this case. She told ET :

My sources tell me that [King Charles III] and [Prince William] were very wary about Harry going into the witness box. I think when you see what came out of Harry's evidence and his witness statement, you can understand why.

The story goes on to explain that the prince’s written testimony included him addressing the speculation about his biological father being Major James Hewitt, who was a former partner of Princess Diana. This was in reference to a story by The People which came out in 2002 that was called “Plot to rob the DNA of Harry.” The exact words of the prince were:

Numerous newspapers had reported a rumor that my biological father was James Hewitt, a man my mother had a relationship with after I was born. At the time of this article and others similar to it, I wasn't actually aware that my mother hadn't met Major Hewitt until after I was born.

For context about this case, there are over 100 people suing MGN for “alleged illegal activity between 1991 and 2022,” the article explains. Prince Harry is one of four “representative claimants” who were selected for the trial that began on May 10. He is part of the case because he believes that the British tabloids “largely deprived” him of his youth.

Prince Harry also spoke during his testimony about how he thought his phone had been hacked, citing times that his voicemails apparently disappeared or weren’t received.

With these details, and possibly more to come, Nicholl noted that the Royal Family likely doesn’t want information like this to get out.

Along with these claims, Prince Harry targeted Piers Morgan . He said on the stand that the TV personality and his colleagues gave his mother “a nightmare time three months prior to her death in Paris,” noting that it makes him “feel physically sick.”

While it’s not confirmed -- based on what happened with Prince Harry’s involvement with the coronation and all the wild allegations and revelations in Spare -- it wouldn’t be shocking if King Charles and Prince William aren’t thrilled about their family member’s involvement.

This trial is expected to last seven weeks, and as more news continues to develop about it and Prince Harry’s testimony, we’ll be sure to keep you updated.