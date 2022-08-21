As Sherri Shepherd Gets Ready To Replace Wendy Williams On Daytime TV, The New Host Gets Real About Not Being ‘Mean’ On Her Show

Fans have had the opportunity to see a bit of what Sherri Shepherd will bring to the table with her new talk show through her stints as a co-host on The View and guest host on The Wendy Williams Show . But the comedian/actress insists we haven’t seen all she has to offer, saying she’s going to fill a void on daytime TV . As we inch closer to that September premiere date, we’re learning more about the tone Sherri is going to take in comparison to Wendy Williams’ show. We know Shepherd’s going to bring her standup background, but one thing she’s not going to be is mean.

While Wendy Williams was famous for giving her unfiltered opinions on all things pop culture, Sherri Shepherd told Daily Mail she plans to keep the vibes positive when she hopefully welcomes a number of big celebrity names to her show. She said:

Let’s be clear, I’m not a mean person at all! I'm all about positive energy. I’m about joy. I’m about kindness and laughter. Anyone that knows me will tell you just that. And that’s what my talk show will embody. Why would it be anything but that? As a celebrity myself, I know what it’s like to not feel safe appearing on a show or hoping a host doesn’t try to have a gotcha-moment with you. It will be a celebrity-friendly zone on Sherri.

Creating that safe space for celebrities is likely the first step to drawing the caliber of guest Sherri Shepherd hopes to attract. Her dream guest is former first lady Michelle Obama (Shepherd said she wouldn’t mind “the guy that she is married to” accompanying her either), but she’s already got a whole list in mind. She said:

You know I want Oprah! Who wouldn’t? I would so love to sit opposite of Meryl Streep! And you know I have a crush on Regé-Jean Page, he has to come. And Trevor Noah, he’s a priority too. I'd love to do a duet with Pat Benatar. And I must celebrate the living legend that is actress Marla Gibbs—that queen deserves her flowers.

Sherri Shepherd is aiming high, and why shouldn’t she? The longtime comedian was named Wendy Williams’ official replacement in February , with Debmar-Mercury announcing TWWS’s 13th season would be its last. Shepherd has expressed her gratitude for the doors that guest-hosting on that show opened for her, but said that nobody can recreate what Williams did .

Even while continuing to show her predecessor love, the new host admitted she has not talked to Wendy Williams and the two women are not friends . She did co-host The Wendy Williams Show’s series finale, which aired a video to honor its namesake host but did not feature Williams herself. There’s been much criticism that Williams did not get the tribute she deserved , with Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter speaking out to call the sendoff a “travesty.”